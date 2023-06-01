A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthYOU CAN'T MAKE THIS STUFF UP
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Eating disorder helpline fires AI for harmful advice after sacking humans

Chatbot had become primary support system for people seeking help

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 1, 2023 at 1:31pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(NEW YORK POST) – Chatbot, you’re fired. The National Eating Disorders Association disabled its chatbot, named Tessa, due to the “harmful” responses it gave people.

“Every single thing Tessa suggested were things that led to the development of my eating disorder,” activist Sharon Maxwell wrote in an Instagram post.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The chatbot was set to become the primary support system for people seeking help from the association, the largest nonprofit organization dedicated to eating disorders. Tessa, described as the “wellness chatbot,” was trained to address body-image issues using therapeutic methods and limited responses.

TRENDING: 'Godlessness': Super popular Christian TV show defends gay-pride flag on set

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Biggest baptism in U.S. history?
How the FBI lost, found, rewarded the Trump case 'Russian spy'
Seaweed piles in 1 state may contain flesh-eating bacteria
Transgender surgery offers NO mental health boost, study confirms
Tree bark compound suppresses COVID virus better than vaccine
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×