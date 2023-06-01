Eating disorder helpline fires AI for harmful advice after sacking humans

YOU CAN'T MAKE THIS STUFF UP

(NEW YORK POST) – Chatbot, you’re fired. The National Eating Disorders Association disabled its chatbot, named Tessa, due to the “harmful” responses it gave people.

“Every single thing Tessa suggested were things that led to the development of my eating disorder,” activist Sharon Maxwell wrote in an Instagram post.

The chatbot was set to become the primary support system for people seeking help from the association, the largest nonprofit organization dedicated to eating disorders. Tessa, described as the “wellness chatbot,” was trained to address body-image issues using therapeutic methods and limited responses.

