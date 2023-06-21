Elon Musk: These strange words LGBT activists invented to describe normal people are 'slurs'

By Brandon Poulter
Daily Caller News Foundation
Elon Musk declared Wednesday morning that the words “cis” and “cisgender” will now be considered slurs on Twitter.
Musk made the announcement in response to Thoughtful Therapists Co-Founder James Esses’ Tuesday tweet saying he received backlash from transgender activists after he posted that he rejects “the word ‘cis.'” Musk clarified that “cis” and “cisgender” are “considered slurs on this platform,” but did not detail what the punishment would be for those who use the words.
https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1671370284102819841
He then clarified that accounts who engage in “repeated, targeted harassment against any account” will be temporarily suspended, according to the tweet.
Cisgender is used to refer to a person “whose gender identity corresponds with the sex the person had or was identified as having at birth,” according to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary. Cis is a shortened version of the term.
Musk experienced controversy regarding free speech matters after purchasing Twitter.
Jeremy Boreing, co-founder of The Daily Wire, alleged that Twitter canceled a deal to “premier” its documentary “What Is A Woman” for free because of instances of misgendering. The thread resulted in backlash from conservatives, and Musk later said the incident was a “mistake.”
Twitter did not respond to Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.
This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
