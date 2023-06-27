Those enabling child mutilation are subject to divine judgment

Watch Larry's most recent "Week in Review" video.

Recently, "60 Minutes" ran an episode on the mental health crisis among today's youth. The show highlighted stats on escalating numbers of confused and suicidal children now having to deal with gender dysphoria and body mutilation surgery.

LGBTQ activists were outraged that the show dared to raise the issue!

Today celebrities, "cool" politicians, corrupt media personalities and even compromising religious figures show their "compassionate" but tragically misguided support for the escalating "trans madness."

When the trans "hate group" called the "Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence" (motto: "Go and sin some more"), who blaspheme the Eucharist and the Cross of Christ, were "honored" by the Los Angeles Dodgers in a public ceremony, the Associated Press news agency (serving scores of newspapers nationwide) ran an endorsement from a Catholic nun whose group is "gay affirming."

"Just as I have great respect for Catholic nuns, because of their compassion and good works over the centuries, I applaud the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence for their financial assistance to those in need. I support them because of all their good works. I believe that any group that serves the community, especially those who are less fortunate or on the margins of society, should be honored."

– Sister Jeannine Gramick, SL (May 27)

Chinese communist dictator Mao Zedong in his "Great Leap Forward" destroyed the lives of about 50 million people yet demonstrated his "good works" with his "Socialist Education Network" and "Cultural Revolution" programs.

Adolf Hitler, through his National Socialist Party, launched numerous humanitarian efforts to win the goodwill of the German people as his Nazi regime exterminated 6 million Jews, "undesirables" and dissidents.

In the Middle East, the terrorist group Hamas kills multitudes while stating their aim is to help the disadvantaged Palestinians through their "good works."

Need we go on to help deluded individuals justifying what these San Fran fraudulent "sisters" perpetuate?

How we got here

We've arrived at a place of moral insanity and our culture is unraveling because we've abandoned absolute truth. Simply read Romans 1:18-31 to see the downward spiral of people who "suppress the truth ... become futile in their imaginations, and their foolish hearts were darkened. Claiming to be wise they became fools ... dishonor their own bodies. ... God gave them over to a debased mind, to do those things which are not proper."

This is an accurate description of our rapidly declining society today – demanding open access to bathrooms and showers as 0.03% of the population supposedly "transgender" now insist on their "rights."

Public propaganda

For years millions have Googled and watched the infamous "Growing Up Trans" "Front Line" special or got a DVD from a library to learn about this controversial theme. In my 50 years of vocational ministry, I have never seen a more disturbing and heartbreaking documentary.

Here's the deal from God's perspective on three parts of the presentation.

1. In the past there was a minuscule minority of confused adults who explored transitioning their gender, but today we are catering to and almost celebrating children pondering this possibility.

When a young girl who is uncomfortable with her body stares at computer images of handsome young guys with flawless bodies and fantasizes about having that type of body image, should it surprise us that her imagination takes her down the path of "changing" into a boy?

Commenting upon her computer experiences, a confused young girl in the program said, "To me they're real. ... It's a telepathic thing. ... It's in my head. ... I can then walk down the street in this guy world. …"

Parents who allow their children to watch videos on TikTok, YouTube/Tumblr and internet sites that encourage transgender lifestyles for children need to have their heads examined! Young "trans" instructors encouraging onlookers on the "how-tos" of hormone injections, voice alteration and breast removal is actually dangerous propaganda and manipulation.

2. When a 9-year-old boy thinks he'd be happier as a girl and wants to dress up and take on a permanent female identity, parents can't be passive or "supportive." They need to be involved in training up their child in the way he should go, aligned with his biological makeup. Scripture instructs us, "Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it" (Proverbs 22:6).

In the program, a little boy demanded that his parents and his grandparent call him a different Disney girl character every day to help him transition to being a girl. Bowing down to his royal majesty, every day of the week the adults in his life reinforced his distorted thinking by obeying his command, calling him "Snow White, Tinker Bell, Cinderella, Ariel" and so forth.

The mom also succumbed to letting the little boy dress regularly as a girl. Does it surprise you what transpired?

Not long after, mom takes this guy to a therapist at 13 and allows the mixed-up child to begin hormone therapy! This blocks puberty and later mom tell us, "We don't have a choice."

3. Since the overwhelming majority of children in gender confusion ("gender dysphoria") do not continue in this wayward path, parents must stand strong against politicians and medical authorities pushing treatments to solve the problem.

Subjecting boys to chemical castration and girls to hormones blocking periods and puberty are extremely dangerous and mostly irreversible.

Observing a 13-year-old girl filling out consent forms to release medical personnel from lawsuits involving cancer potential, fertility problems, ovarian cancer, hair loss, mood change, depression, stroke, suicide and other serious ailments broke my heart. What happens when the child comes to his or her senses and wants to reverse course later in life?

"Rates of suicide among adults who use cross-sex hormones and undergo sex change reassignment surgery are '20 times greater' than the rest of the population even in such trans-friendly places as Sweden."

One teenage girl transitioning to a "boy" acknowledged being "violent" and "punching a hole in the wall" and even "throwing a cup at her father" when he refused to give in to her demands. Mom yielded, but thank God in this case, the dad, who appeared to be a spiritual man, would not acquiesce.

The program ended with an example of a transgender support group. Twenty young people sat affirming each other, laughing about their gender reassignment surgery and "new parts."

Closing consideration

Jesus Christ soberly warned us about mistreatment of children in Matthew 18:6. He stated, "But whoever misleads one of these little ones who believe in Me, it would be better for him to have a millstone hung about his neck and to be drowned in the depth of the sea."

God help us at this crossroad of our nation's history.

