Environmental extremists feud with gay activists over potential oil and gas funding

Laurel Duggan

Daily Caller News Foundation

The environmental activist group Just Stop Oil threatened to “take action” at Pride in London this weekend if event organizers do not comply with a list of demands, including making a statement demanding “an end to new oil and gas,” in a public letter written on Wednesday.

Just Stop Oil was responsible for several viral incidents of protestors gluing themselves to famous works of art and blocking traffic in busy London areas. The group demanded that Pride disclose its funding information and host a public meeting for Pride volunteers about climate change and impending “social collapse,” including information about anti-oil activism.

TRENDING: GOP candidates must be clear on ALL social issues

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“We will wait 24 hours, as of 4pm today (28/06), for Pride to respond to our demands and the actions Pride will take,” the letter read. “Beyond this time or not meeting these demands will mean we may or may not take action at this weekend’s events.”

Pride is an important day for LGBTQ liberation – but it can be used by corporations destroying the planet to pinkwash their reputations. So I’m supporting Just Stop Oil queer activists making that point. Pride isn’t just a party – it’s a protest 🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/P6X3vjydAk — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) June 30, 2023

Pride in London is a massive parade that anticipates more than 35,000 marchers, according to the event’s website. The event drew about 1.5 million attendees in 2022.

Is the left now eating their own? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (9 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Just Stop Oil told Pride in London to explain “ethical considerations” taken when accepting donor money and disclose what floats would be in the parade, according to the letter. It also demanded that the event hold a meeting for its volunteers to teach them about “joining in civil resistance against new oil and gas, and why the climate crisis is the biggest threat to LGBT+ rights, due to social collapse.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The deadline for Pride in London to respond has passed. Pride in London will take place Saturday.

“We call on all individuals, groups and organisations to give this space the respect and focus it deserves in an increasingly hostile and unsafe world,” an event spokesman told the Daily Caller News Foundation in a written statement. “Pride in London is tomorrow, celebrating and protesting for visibility, unity and equality for all LGBT+ people everywhere. All are welcome to attend and mark Pride with the other 1.5 million attendees. Our first priority is the safety of our diverse cohort of volunteers, participants including representatives from across the globe. We welcome dialogue with Just Stop Oil after the event and wish everyone a safe and happy Pride.”

Just Stop Oil did not respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

IMPORTANT NOTE: It's hard to believe it's really happening, but it is. Male athletes pretend to be females, dominate their sports, and are thereby rapidly destroying women’s competitive sports worldwide. Convicted male criminals suddenly claim to be transgender so they can be confined in a women’s prison and sexually abuse the female inmates there. Men claiming to be female likewise invade women’s locker rooms, bathrooms, schools, dormitories, sororities, shelters, spas and social organizations – and in the process steal women’s scholarships, advancement, honors and myriad other opportunities.

Meanwhile, transgender groomers and recruiters in schools and on social media platforms like TikTok are continually feeding and expanding the current “mass hysteria” craze that has already led countless teen girls to take testosterone and undergo double mastectomies in a pathetic effort to become boys. No wonder the CDC reports 3 in 5 teen girls say they feel “persistently sad or hopeless” and almost 1 in 3 say they have seriously considered committing suicide.

All of this on top of the radical left’s renewed obsession with killing women’s unborn babies via abortion.

The “woke” left’s maniacal attack on women and girls, virtually unreported by the rest of the media, is the entire focus of the sensational June issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE LEFT’S TOTAL WAR ON WOMEN.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!