Could 'equity' end legalized abortion?

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

By Bridget Sielicki

Live Action News

Live Action founder and president Lila Rose recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Josh Craddock, attorney, speaker, and an affiliated scholar with the James Wilson Institute. The two discussed the importance of legally recognizing all preborn children as persons deserving equal protection under the law, as well as the future strategy of the pro-life movement following the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: Speech is hateful to those who hate the truth

Legal personhood for the preborn

Craddock told Rose that while he has always been involved in the pro-life movement, much of his work began while advocating for the recognition of the preborn as legal persons in the United Nations. Though legally all human beings should be recognized as persons, legalized abortion has meant that preborn human beings have not been granted this status. He noted that every time there is a human being or groups of human beings who aren’t legally considered persons, it is a human rights injustice. In this way, the current plight of the preborn is much the same as slavery, as slaves also were not considered legal persons. Craddock explained that because preborn children are persons, they should be legally protected under the 14th Amendment.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Overturning Roe

Rose and Craddock then discussed the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case and its role in overturning Roe v. Wade. Craddock pointed out that Dobbs corrected the idea that all states need to legally allow abortion, but it missed a key element in not addressing the personhood of the preborn. While the preborn still do not have legal protection under the law, the Dobbs ruling did concede that the case was different from other cases because abortion takes a human life.

Could 'equity' end legalized abortion? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 75% (3 Votes) 25% (1 Votes)

Ways to fight abortion

While abortion is still legal in many jurisdictions, Craddock recognized that some places are finding novel ways to work around pro-abortion laws. He pointed out sanctuary cities, which have been a way for a town or county within a pro-abortion state to pass ordinances preventing abortion within their jurisdictions. He also noted that other places, like Texas, have enacted pro-life laws allowing litigation to be brought against abortionists. In Texas, the threat of liability caused some abortion businesses to close their doors after the state’s ‘heartbeat law’ took effect.

Though many states are passing pro-life laws, Craddock believes that these laws can be improved. He disagrees with the idea of adding exceptions to pro-life laws, such as those for rape and incest, noting, “Rape and incest exceptions are inconsistent with the principle that every human being is created by God, endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights.” Abortion punishes one of the victims of the rape — the child — when it is the rapist himself who should be penalized.

Next steps for the pro-life movement

When Rose asked him what’s next for the pro-life movement, Craddock was clear: “The next step is fighting for equal protection for the preborn.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Craddock encouraged pro-lifers to push their lawmakers who ran on a pro-life platform to be consistent in voting for life. He also believes the pro-life movement needs to be “firing on all cylinders” in trying every legal approach possible to ensure the protection of the preborn.

“In ten years, I would love to see equal protection. That is our new north star. I want to see a congressional law ensuring equal protection,” he told Rose. “I want to see the President ensure the agencies and departments are all guaranteeing equal protection for the unborn, thinking about the unborn as persons. I want to see states stepping up to the plate to protect the people within their jurisdictions. I’d love to see all those things, and I want to see the Supreme Court have a new holding that recognizes the unborn child as a person entitled to equal protection.”

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!