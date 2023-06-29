A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
European nation euthanizing autistic and intellectually handicapped people

Doctors determined there was 'no prospect of improvement'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 29, 2023 at 1:40pm
(FOX NEWS) – Netherlands programs have euthanized otherwise healthy individuals with autism and intellectual handicaps in recent years, researchers have found.

Five individuals under the age of 30, who cited autism as a factor in their decision to seek legal euthanasia, are among the cases reviewed by specialists at the U.K.'s Kingston University.

"Factors directly associated with intellectual disability and/or ASD were the sole cause of suffering described in 21% of cases and a major contributing factor in a further 42% of cases," Kingston University's report on the issue found.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







