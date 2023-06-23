A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
European nation shuts down climate activist group over violent protests

Series of recent demonstrations led to fierce clashes with police

Published June 23, 2023 at 5:32pm
Published June 23, 2023 at 5:32pm
BlackRock Paris headquarters taken over by protestors (video screenshot)

(FRANCE 24) – Government spokesman Olivier Veran accused the Uprisings of the Earth (SLT) coalition of encouraging violence at protests in March near Sainte-Soline in western France over irrigation.

"You don't dissolve an association because of its ideas. You dissolve it because there is violence or a risk for public safety," Veran told CNews television.

SLT has vowed to fight the shutdown order, saying on its website: "You cannot dissolve a movement. You cannot dissolve a revolt."

