European nation shuts down climate activist group over violent protests

(FRANCE 24) – Government spokesman Olivier Veran accused the Uprisings of the Earth (SLT) coalition of encouraging violence at protests in March near Sainte-Soline in western France over irrigation.

"You don't dissolve an association because of its ideas. You dissolve it because there is violence or a risk for public safety," Veran told CNews television.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

SLT has vowed to fight the shutdown order, saying on its website: "You cannot dissolve a movement. You cannot dissolve a revolt."

TRENDING: Lord or LGBT?

Read the full story ›