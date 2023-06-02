A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Even with 5 extra years, a quarter of 12th grade students would still remain undereducated at graduation

Impact of learning loss from school closures

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 2, 2023 at 3:22pm
(Unsplash)

(AMERICAN EXPERIMENT) – As the class of 2023 prepares for the momentous occasion of high school graduation, many will unfortunately be completing their K-12 journey without sound academic knowledge and skills. According to the spring 2022 Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment, nearly 59 percent of then-11th graders weren’t able to do grade-level math.

But even with five extra years of public school education, still only about 75 percent of students would be at grade level by their high school graduation, with one quarter remaining undereducated, according to recent research by The 74’s team at the Center for Research on Education Outcomes (CREDO) at Stanford University.

CREDO analyzed learning patterns in 16 states to estimate how current recovery efforts to address learning loss from school closures will impact students’ academic careers in reading and math by the end of their senior year in high school. Spoiler: “The most widely used solutions will not diminish our students’ learning deficits.”

