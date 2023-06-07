Even N.Y. Times concedes Ukrainian soldiers wearing Nazi symbols

Many Americans by now have perceived that the Russian war on Ukraine is for more complicated than "goodies vs. baddies," as one commentary explained.

One side has the extremist Vladimir Putin, who has talked even of nuclear weapons. But on the other, there's long been evidence of corruption in Ukraine, and one of the more disturbing factors has been evidence that some of its troops are wearing Nazi emblems on their uniforms.

Now a report at Zerohedge explains that even the so-called "paper of record," the New York Times, has conceded that's an issue.

That publication recently admitted, "In November, during a meeting with Times reporters near the front line, a Ukrainian press officer wore a Totenkopf variation made by a company called R3ICH (pronounced 'Reich'). He said he did not believe the patch was affiliated with the Nazis. A second press officer present said other journalists had asked soldiers to remove the patch before taking photographs."

The Times' own headline this week explained, "Nazi Symbols on Ukraine's Front Lines Highlight Thorny issue of History."

Of course, it is the Ukrainian military to whom Joe Biden has sent military equipment, as well as hundreds of millions of American taxpayer dollars.

The Zerohedge report explained, "This acknowledgement comes after literally years of primarily indy journalists and geopolitical commentators pointing out that yes indeed … Ukraine's military and paramilitary groups, especially those operating in the each since at least 2014, have a serious Nazi ideology problem."

The report continued:

The authors of the NYT report begin by expressing frustration over the optics of Nazi symbols being displayed so proudly on many Ukrainian soldiers' uniforms. Suggesting that many journalistic photographs which have in some cases been featured in newspapers and media outlets worldwide (typically coupled with generally positive articles on Ukraine's military) are merely 'unfortunate' or misleading, the NYT report says, "In each photograph, Ukrainians in uniform wore patches featuring symbols that were made notorious by Nazi Germany and have since become part of the iconography of far-right hate groups."

The report confirm some in news rooms actually have been deleting images because they contain Nazi imagery.

NATO quickly deleted a tweet yesterday that featured a photo of a Ukrainian soldier wearing the Neo-Nazi Black sun patch. Remember we're constantly told that neo Nazis in Ukraine are an insignificant fringe and if you point to it, you're a Putin stooge or worse. https://t.co/CPkdvl1T0b — Rupa Subramanya (@rupasubramanya) March 9, 2022

In one case, even NATO deleted an image of a Nazi-linked patch.

Others had documented the existence of those images earlier, Zerohedge reported.

According to NBC in a previous report, "Germans were confronted with images of their country’s dark past on Monday night, when German public broadcaster ZDF showed video of Ukrainian soldiers with Nazi symbols on their helmets in its evening newscast."

The Times' report had continued, "But some members of these groups have been fighting Russia since the Kremlin illegally annexed part of the Crimea region of Ukraine in 2014 and are now part of the broader military structure. Some are regarded as national heroes, even as the far-right remains marginalized politically. The iconography of these groups, including a skull-and-crossbones patch worn by concentration camp guards and a symbol known as the Black Sun, now appears with some regularity on the uniforms of soldiers fighting on the front line, including soldiers who say the imagery symbolizes Ukrainian sovereignty and pride, not Nazism."

