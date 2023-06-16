The evil we see all around us has an expiration date

Sorry to disappoint the Left Behinders yet again, but the next item on the end times calendar belongs to the church. Evil has had its chance to show everyone how great it would be if the globalists ran the entire world, but some of us remain unconvinced. These evil people are trying everything they can to convince us to give in to them.

I chose Daniel's prophecy (which he decoded) for King Nebuchadnezzar for my epigraph in "Earth's Final Kingdom, Volume IV" in my Armageddon Story novel series. There are several reasons I chose a prophecy from the book of Daniel, instead of Revelation, which most everyone immediately turns to for our time. Many of Daniel's prophecies were sealed, because they were not for the time in which Daniel lived, but far in the future.

I think we are in that future time, now. The Revelation prophecy given to John hasn't happened yet. Daniel has been in process for quite some time.

After Daniel explained both the dream King Nebuchadnezzar had (but couldn't remember after he awakened), as well as interpreting that prophecy, Scripture tell us: "The dream is true and its interpretation is trustworthy (Daniel 2:45 NIV)."

After Daniel was told by God both what Nebuchadnezzar had dreamed and what it meant, he was told to seal up the prophecy until the time of the end. We're almost there. Daniel works in conjunction with John and his Revelation.

The church age did not exist in Daniel's time, so Daniel's prophecy of the stone falling to earth would not have been correctly understood at that time. However, this is where we are now. It will grow to fill the entire earth. Not as far fetched as some might think, given our present internet age.

Even today the church has not understood the power we as the Bride have to remake the world into something pleasing to God, honoring to Jesus and pleasant to dwell in with other people during our time on earth. Understanding that the Revelation of John comes after Daniel's Old Testament vision(s) helps us to do that.

The rapture is a real thing, but this isn't that. Not yet. This is a small sliver of time before the tribulation begins. The church will demonstrate what a world governed by God's people looks like and how it will operate.

Evil will try to stop the church's efforts. They are trying now, especially to stop the worldwide revival God has planned. Some refer to it as a billion soul harvest. The one-worlders are trying to prevent this revival and the church's rule that will accompany (or even precede) the harvest.

We should not despair when we see evil ascendant, as God is even better than the enemy at disinformation warfare. (He's better at all kinds of warfare, spiritual and natural.) Satan lost at the Cross; he lost all he had gained from Adam and Eve's fall in the garden. He is for the church a defeated foe. At some point the church will realize this, and begin to act upon it. At that point the church becomes God's sovereign will on earth, and godly government will fill the earth, completing Daniel's vision. Satan will then make his final effort.

As the church steps into the supernatural and begins relying on Father God instead of our own efforts, the limitations we have always faced will disappear. We will see God operate on our behalf in both the natural and supernatural worlds. We will realize that the limitations we thought hindered God were only our own limitations in faith and belief. No wonder Satan has tried so hard to advance his timetable into the present age.

I think we are about to enter the angel army phase. Don't be surprised if you catch a glimpse of them at the oddest times, just as Isaiah's young assistant did when he thought they were about to be overrun. As a man or woman thinketh, so they are.

Armageddon Story, by Craige McMillan

