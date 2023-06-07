Ex-FBI agent: U.S. needs new domestic-terror laws to target critics of gender ideology

By Harold Hutchison

A former FBI agent stressed the need for new laws to target conservatives critical of gender ideology during a Tuesday MSNBC appearance, citing a Southern Poverty Law Center report.

“Does law enforcement have the tools to know exactly where the fault line is between the projected sort of laundered free political speech targeting the trans community coming from behind podiums, televised debates and town halls and the rhetoric and conduct and organizing that threatens people especially families of trans kids and LGBTQ+ kids?” MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace asked former FBI agent Frank Figliuzzi.

“I know you’ve heard me say this to a point where you may be tired of hearing me say it, we still don’t have a law in the federal books against domestic terrorism, and that deprives law enforcement of the ability to get out ahead of violence,” Figliuzzi told the “Deadline White House” host.

The Justice Department has come under fire over allegations that the Department of Justice targeted parents who spoke out at school board meetings.

The Southern Poverty Law Center added parental rights groups to its online “hate map,” the Daily Signal reported, declaring them part of the “antigovernment movement.” The SPLC hate map was used by a would-be mass shooter who targeted the Family Research Council in 2012.

“Let me give kudos to the SPLC for an extremely comprehensive, well written, well-packaged report,” Figliuzzi said. “I recommend everyone reading this that wants to become more familiar with what’s happening all around us now, because the overall take away is that hate is becoming more entrenched. Hate has gone local, and the more local it goes, the more mainstream it becomes.”

Among the groups the SPLC claimed were “hate groups” were Parents Defending Education, Moms for Liberty and Parental Rights in Education, Daily Signal Managing Editor Tyler O’Neil tweeted.

“This is disgraceful,” Nicki Neily, founder and president of Parents Defending Education posted on Twitter. “We at @DefendingEd have successfully fought to end government-sponsored segregation in schools. Extreme and hateful indeed.”

