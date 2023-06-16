Ex-Trump spokeswoman has hot new title for Biden's 'book ban' czar

Fox News "Outnumbered" host and popular former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has a new name for President Biden's recently announced anti-"book ban" czar: "porn enforcer."

"The Biden administration is fighting to keep sexually graphic books in schools – that makes sense," McEnany said sarcastically on the Fox show Wednesday, "despite the growing parental effort to protect children from explicit material."

"The left, they are adopting the term 'book bans' as way to describe this parental movement – the White House is appointing a 'book ban coordinator' – we should instead call her a 'porn enforcer' – to challenge removal of books from school libraries," she said.

The White House has embraced the strategy of labeling parental efforts to keep pornographic, mostly LGBT-oriented and explicit sex-ed books aimed at children, as "book banning," and appears to be readying this narrative for the 2024 election campaign.

In a June 8 White House fact sheet titled "Biden-Harris Administration Announces New Actions to Protect LGBTQI+ Communities," the administration announced efforts to "[protect] Americans from book banning." LGBTQI+ stands for: Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer & Questioning, Intersex and "plus" for other sex and gender aberrations.

The Biden release states: "Across the country, our nation faces a spike in book bans – efforts that disproportionately strip books about LGBTQI+ communities, communities of color, and other communities off of library and classroom shelves. In fact, 2022 saw the highest number of book bans in 20 years."

"Book banning erodes our democracy, removes vital resources for student learning, and can contribute to the stigma and isolation that LGBTQI+ people and other communities face," it states. "The Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights is announcing that to support its ongoing work to defend the rights of LGBTQI+ students and other underserved communities, it will appoint a new coordinator to address the growing threat that book bans pose for the civil rights of students. That coordinator will work to provide new trainings for schools nationwide on how book bans that target specific communities and create a hostile school environment may violate federal civil rights laws."

McEnany pointed to an upcoming Hoboken, New Jersey library event called the Hoboken's "Banned Books Read-a-Thon," which will be preceded by a "drag queen story hour for kids" featuring "banned books," in celebration of "Pride Month." The event has the full participation of the mayor, a Democrat, and city officials, another indication that Democrats are seeking to make political hay out of conservative parents reacting strongly to keep sexually edgy and ideologically leftist books from kids.

Conservatives like anti-"woke" Republican presidential candidate Ron Desantis are welcoming that political contest.

Libs of TikTok exposed the Hokoken event in a tweet viewed by more than 845,000 people at press time: "The Mayor of Hoboken, NJ & other elected officials are teaming up with a public library to offer a drag show and "banned books read-a-thon." Kids can win "banned books" some of which teach about gay sex, promote kink and sex apps, and depict sex scenes. Your tax dollars at work!" (Kink is becoming the left's and media's preferred term for sadomasochism.)

The Fox segment displayed a description of two illustrated books that have outraged parents: "Gender Queer" and "Flamer," the former which "visually and quite graphically depicts oral sex between minors.

As WND reported, the British-authored book "This Book Is Gay" is described by Fox News as follows: "This Book is Gay" discusses orgies, kinks and sex apps. It includes detailed information on how to have anal and 'girl on girl' sex. ... A passage of the book reads, 'Let's talk about dildos: I think a lot of people assume that where there is no penis, a desperate sexual void is created, out of which something [bleep] shaped must ultimately slot in order to satisfy. I've only every slept with two women who enjoyed using dildos. I hate wearing a strap-on. I've only every done it once and NEVER AGAIN!'"

A perusal of the book by this reporter found that it:

Blatantly attacks Christianity as the source of "homophobic" attitudes;

Takes an "everybody's doing it" approach that "normalizes" once-taboo behaviors and perversions like anal sodomy;

Shares stories of happy homosexual and gender-transitioning adults, thus glamorizing aberrant and often high-risk lifestyles and behaviors;

Demonizes moral opponents of LGBT agendas as judgmental "haters."

The Mayor of Hoboken, NJ & other elected officials are teaming up with a public library to offer a drag show and “banned books read-a-thon” Kids can win “banned books” some of which teach about gay sex, promote kink and sex apps, and depict sex scenes Your tax dollars at work! pic.twitter.com/9JY7UJ0m9a — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 13, 2023

On the "Outnumbered" show, Fox Business Channel host Dagan McDowell came up with her own suggestion on the "banned books" issue: "If they talk about banning books, they should have a book reading on live television and live stream it. And make Kamala Harris do it since she's gotten these assignments and she's so great at public speaking. She should have to sit and read the books aloud and hold up the pictures like this, because when [Florida Governor] Ron Desantis talked about the books in Florida, the local television stations cut the feed."

McDowell continued: "There are instances when parents have gotten up and started reading [from the books] at school board meetings and they have been cut off because it is offensive."

