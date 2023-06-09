A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
BLACK-GOLD BLUES
Exxon CEO warns overemphasis on renewables could backfire

Embracing green energy with unchanged global demand a bad strategy

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 9, 2023 at 4:17pm
(OIL PRICE) – Exxon Mobil Corp. CEO Darren Woods has urged companies to stop focusing on certain energy sources, such as renewable energy, to save the climate, warning that it would be a “huge mistake to be picking winners and losers and focusing on specific technologies”.

Instead, “we need to look more broadly and let the markets figure out which solutions deliver the most emissions reductions at the lowest cost," Woods told Nicolai Tangen, the CEO of Norway's Wealth Fund,one of the largest mutual funds in the world, on his podcast.

An attempt to move away from oil and gas immediately, with unchanged global demand, could be disastrous for clean energy, Woods suggested, adding that if we produce less LNG, for example, something else – like coal – would have to step in to fill the demand gap.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
