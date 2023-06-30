Famed legal scholar cites potential reasons to impeach Biden

A famed legal scholar, Alan Dershowitz, says there actually might be "constitutionally valid grounds" to impeach Joe Biden.

Dershowitz, the Felix Frankfurther professor of law, emeritus at Harvard, has written a commentary at the Daily Caller News Foundation in which he describes the scenarios that would make that outcome probable.

Those would be "if it turns out that Biden’s son, Hunter, was actually sitting next to his father and was aware that he invoked the former vice president’s name when he communicated a threat to a Chinese businessman."



Or, "if a high crime committed by a former vice president and future president during his interregnum as a private citizen can satisfy the criteria for impeachment."

He said the question of Hunter Biden's threat – in the presence of Joe Biden, is a question of fact, and the second is a matter of constitutional interpretation.

He pointed out he defended President Trump against Democrats' efforts to impeach and remove him earlier.

The Democrats, in fact, conducted two failed campaigns to impeach and remove Trump, one that was launched without the House considering evidence.

He said he predicted the GOP would do the same to Biden when the party took the House majority, and "Sure enough, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) has introduced articles of impeachment that replicated what the Democrats had done just three and a half years earlier."

But those grounds, such as "abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress.” really do not qualify as impeachable offenses, he said.

"Nearly all the Republicans in both Houses of Congress agreed with my argument that criminal-type behavior akin to treason or bribery is required, and they voted against the articles of impeachment passed by the Democratic House," he explained.

He said the irony is that there could be valid grounds for removing Biden.

"I personally doubt that Joe Biden was aware that his son was invoking his name and power when and if he sent that possibly extortionate message. But if that message is real, it certainly requires that Hunter Biden be placed under oath to A) admit or deny he sent the message; B) admit or deny that he was telling the truth when he said his father was sitting next to him; C) admit or deny that his father was aware he was sending the message; D) admit or deny that his father was aware of the content of the message," he explained.

Further investigation is required if there is "the allegation that a former vice president and current president may have been complicit in an arguable extortion plot."

"Extortion or attempted extortion is a high crime akin to bribery and thus – if proved – would be a constitutional ground for impeachment if it had been committed by a sitting president during his presidency. But what if it had been committed earlier?" he speculated.

That's a still-unanswered constitutional question.

