The 'father's love' sob story defense of the Bidens

Miranda Devine: 'Protecting Joe has been the hallmark of the DOJ, FBI and perhaps the CIA'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 29, 2023 at 6:58pm
(NEW YORK POST) -- Ana Navarro whipped out the tiny violins on ABC’s “The View” this week, declaring that the Biden corruption scandal “is a story of a father’s love, and Joe Biden has never and will never give up on his son Hunter . . .

“That is part of his heart.”

The “View” co-host was simply echoing the spin from the White House to get out from under the latest avalanche of damning evidence about the Biden family grift machine during Joe’s vice presidency: Honest Joe is guilty of nothing more than loving his wayward son.

The New York Times’ Nick Kristof echoed the sentiment in a cringeworthy piece titled “The Real Lesson From the Hunter Biden Saga: It isn’t about presidential corruption but a determined parent battling his son’s addiction with unconditional love.”

