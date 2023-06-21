The FBI was, in fact, biased in its attack on President Donald Trump during the 2016 election, when the bureau worked with the DOJ and Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign to falsify the "Russiagate" collusion claims against him.

That's according to Special Counsel John Durham, whose recent report concluded the investigation was based on zero evidence, and the FBI didn't even follow its own procedures in its pursuit of Trump.

Durham confirmed during a congressional hearing Wednesday there were certain officers in the FBI who were biased against Trump.

House Judiciary Committee John Durham Testimony .@RepMikeJohnson: "You said that your findings and conclusions are sobering...Why?" DURHAM: "I have had any number of FBI agents...who have come to me and apologized for the manner in which that investigation [Crossfire Hurricane]… pic.twitter.com/3kdf4RE8II — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 21, 2023

He, in fact, affirmed there were FBI officials, "key officials in charge," who deliberately withheld critical evidence from other investigators in the case.

A report from the Daily Caller News Foundation said Durham, appearing before the House Judiciary Committee, explained during his review there was an FBI agent who "became emotional" when presented with a memo about the Clinton campaign's efforts to promote the idea Russia was supporting Trump.

Then-FBI chief James Comey, who had exonerated Clinton earlier after she was caught posting national secrets on an unsecure email server, did not share that information about the campaign's agenda with agents.

"We interviewed the first supervisor…the operational person. We showed him the intelligence information. He indicated that he’d never seen it before. He immediately became emotional. Got up and left the room with his lawyer. Spent some time there before he came back," Durham explained.

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, asked, "He was ticked off, wasn’t he? He was ticked off because this was important information that he should have had working on the case…that the FBI director kept from him while working on the investigation."

Durham affirmed, "The information was kept from him."

He also explained other FBI agents expressed regret over the investigation.

Durham told members of the committee reviewing the case that FBI agents "apologized" to him for the Crossfire Hurricane investigation, the bureau's code name for its look into those Democrat claims that Trump's campaign was working with Russia.

The facts now reveal the allegations being made by the Clinton campaign and the FBI were themselves linked to Russian sources.

Durham said some of the agents were ashamed of their work on the investigation.

"Let me give you some real-life views: I have had any number of FBI agents…who have come to me and apologized for the manner in which that investigation [Crossfire Hurricane] was undertaken. These are good, hard-working, decent people," Durham said.

A report from the Daily Mail said the interview came a month after Durham released a "scathing report" that found the DOJ and FBI had "no basis" to investigate Trump.

He said the FBI used "raw, unanalyzed, and uncorroborated" claims to attack Trump.

Even further emphasizing the partisan status of the FBI, the report said, was the fact that the FBI later raided Trump's home in Florida over the custody of papers from his presidency.

Some of them were classified, and Trump now has been charged with a long list of counts over the dispute.

However, similarly classified documents have been found in Joe Biden's garage, stashed next to his Corvette, and there have been no similar counts filed against him.

Durham warned the bureau's bias means it will "take time to rebuild the public's confidence in the institution."

At the time, the collusion to spread false information about Trump went as high as the Oval Office, as then-CIA Director John Brennan briefed Barack Obama about Clinton’s scheme to link Trump to Russia.

Biden, Attorney General Loretta Lynch and Comey also were at that meeting.

In other comments, Durham dropped the hammer on Rep. Steve Neguse, D-Colo., who brought up the issue of GOP hopes to defund the FBI and DOJ because of bias.

"That doesn't make sense to me. But I've only been at this for 40 years," Durham said.

Durham also shot down claims by Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., that Durham's reputation was damaged by his report.

"My concern about my reputation is with the people who I respect, and my family, and my Lord, and I'm perfectly comfortable with my reputation with them, sir," Durham shot back.

The Mail reported, "At one point Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., asked Durham about the meeting Donald Trump Jr. took with Russian agents claiming to have 'very high level and sensitive information' that would be incriminating to Hillary Clinton."

Durham said those types of calls are common.

The Mail then reported, "Schiff was one of Trump's most outspoken critics and spent years trying to prove collusions between him and Russia. In 2018 DailyMail.com revealed that Schiff had been spoofed by Russian comedians posing as Ukrainian officials offering him 'compromising' dirt on Trump - including nude photos."

