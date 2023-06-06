A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
FBI fears Biden-scheme informant could be killed if identified

'Must be some pretty juicy stuff in that document'

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published June 6, 2023 at 10:45am
Anna Paulina Luna (Courtesy photo)

U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla. (Courtesy photo)

Apparently one of the reasons the FBI is so insistent on preventing Congress from having a form that is routine in many respects – except that it suggests Joe Biden took a $5 million bribe to act on behalf of foreign interests – is that officials fear someone will kill the informant if that person is identified.

That form has been subpoenaed by Congress and while the FBI allowed several members to see it, it still has not delivered the document as the law requires, so Congress is beginning a process to cite FBI Director Christopher Wray with contempt.

The existence of the document was revealed to members of Congress by a whistleblower and it apparent details how a foreign interest paid Joe Biden millions to make government decisions in its interest.

Now one member of Congress has identified the apparent reason for the FBI's extreme efforts to keep all that information secret.

U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., suggests the FBI "is afraid their informant will be killed if unmasked."

One social media commenter noted, "So the FBI is admitting they don't even have the capability of keeping their own whistleblowers safe? Sounds like they need to be disbanded and reworked completely."

Just the News reported Luna's remarks came the same day House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said he had viewed the FD-1023 form detailing the alleged scheme, which he said came from a trusted confidential source.

"Today, FBI officials confirmed that the unclassified, FBI-generated record has not been disproven and stated several times the information contained within it is currently being used in an ongoing investigation," Comer explained after seeing the document in a setting where he was not allowed to disclose its contents or take it with him.

"Given the severity and complexity of the allegations contained within this record, Congress must investigate further," he added. "Americans have lost trust in the FBI’s ability to enforce the law impartially and demand answers, transparency, and accountability."

A commentary at Twitchy said, "OK, we’re not sure what to believe anymore. A whistleblower said the FBI had a document proving that Joe Biden, as vice president, was involved in an international bribery scheme. The House Oversight Republicans subpoenaed the document; FBI Director Chris Wray countered with this offer: I’ll let you review the document, but you can’t have it. It’s now looking like the House GOP is going to initiate contempt charges against Wray. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna tweeted Monday that she’d just left a House Oversight meeting, and the FBI is allegedly worried that its informant could be killed if unmasked. Must be some pretty juicy stuff in that document."

What is known about the FBI is that it conspired with Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016 in an attempt to hand her the presidency. It helped manufacture the now-debunked claims in Russiagate, which falsely suggested the Donald Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

Even Barack Obama was briefed at the time on Clinton's plan to spread those false rumors to divert voters' attention from her own scandal involving her posting national secrets on an unsecure email system.

Then in 2020, the FBI actively participated in an effort to conceal accurate, but very damaging, reporting about the Biden family's international business dealings from the American public. A subsequent poll showed had people known about Joe Biden's involvement in those operations, he likely would have lost the election.

Polls show Americans' trust of the FBI has plunged.

The comments from Luna prompted open questioning about who would "kill an informant?"

With some suggested answers.

The New York Post reported Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., has described the informant as one of the FBI's "most highly credible human sources,” and one that was paid “substantial amount of money” by the FBI.

"He had been a part of the bureau for 13 years, dating back to the Obama administration," Comer said.

Comer also noted that the document in question was dated 2020, but information in it "suggest the FBI may have been aware of the accusations as far back as 2017.

He said, "We believe that this human source initially informed the FBI of the bribery scheme back in 2017. So my question to the FBI was, ‘What exactly have you done with this accusation?'"

And Comer confirmed, according to the Post, "the claims in the informant file are 'consistent' with information uncovered by the Oversight Committee through subpoenaed bank records that show more than $1 million flowed from a Romanian businessman to the Biden family weeks after the then-vice president visited the Eastern European nation and lectured government officials about the importance of anti-corruption policies."

Comer said, "The vice president at the time, Joe Biden, was in the country, he was talking about foreign policy and then soon, soon afterwards, according to this highly credible, well-respected human source, then there was a bribe made, and it’s specifically detailed [in the] allegations that the bribe would be made in a way that would be very difficult to find that they would use various bank accounts and various shell companies."

House investigators separately have explained they have confirmed payments of about $10 million that went to Biden family members from foreign interests – with no apparent return of services or products, supporting critics' charges the family ran a scheme selling access to Joe Biden.

Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







