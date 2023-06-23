Flat Earthers confirm round shape with costly experiment

(JERUSALEM POST) – The belief in a flat Earth has gained traction over the years, leading to numerous attempts to prove this theory. However, a recent experiment conducted by a flat Earth proponent has inadvertently debunked their own claims.

The experiment, captured in the Netflix documentary "Behind the Curve," has garnered attention as it highlights the contradictory results. Despite the evidence, some steadfast believers remain unconvinced.

Over time, the number of flat Earth supporters has steadily increased, perpetuating the idea that our planet is not spherical. Numerous arguments have been put forth, such as the notion that straight airplane flights substantiate a flat Earth.

