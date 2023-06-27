Flood at the border sinks Biden's chances

President Biden avoids and keeps far away from our nation's wide-open southern border, where 200,000 people from all over the world crossed illegally last month and every month since Biden took office almost 30 months ago. But his chief Democrat rival, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., went to the border town of Yuma, Arizona, on June 6 and had some choice words for Biden's failed policy.

"It was like a dystopian nightmare," Kennedy said, "with all of these desperate people flooding across the wall, in a situation that clearly could have been prevented. People from all over the world, from Africa, from Uzbekistan, from Senegal, from Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Nepal, Tibet, India, Bangladesh, Peru, Colombia, we saw all of these people, these hundreds and hundreds of people coming across.

"We've watched about 150 people come across in the last hour," Kennedy continued. "Altogether, people have come across right here from 117 nations in the last couple of years. In three years, in total, 7 million people have come across the border illegally into our country.

"And from here, they're put on these buses, and they're brought to the border patrol station where they're processed. After four or five days, they're released on their own recognizance into our country, and most of them are never seen or heard from again."

Where did all these millions of foreigners go after they were turned loose by the Biden administration? A clue is provided by a shocking new study from the Center for Immigration Studies, which finds that students from immigrant-led households comprise 23% of public school enrollment nationwide, and in many regions the proportion is more than 65%.

Thousands of miles away, New Hampshire public schools are harmed by the immigration deluge. Next door in Massachusetts, the percentage of public students who are in immigrant households has jumped 13 to 28% in the last 30 years.

There should not be any illegal fentanyl in New Hampshire, but gangs profiting from drugs and human smuggling distribute that deadly drug to every state. Choking off that deadly traffic is preeminent on the minds of New Hampshire voters who will soon screen the presidential candidates of both parties.

"This is not a good thing for our country," Bobby Kennedy Jr. said after his firsthand, on-site inspection of the crisis at the border. "It is unsustainable."

Liberals have been perplexed by how endless lawsuits and contrived indictments of Donald Trump have not slowed him down, or even made a dent in his popularity. The many reasons for Trump's political invincibility include his unwavering commitment to America being for Americans, not foreigners.

Speaking in Columbus, Georgia, on June 10, Trump vowed: "I will immediately cancel every open-borders policy of the Biden administration. I will use all necessary state, local, federal and military resources to carry out the largest domestic deportation operation in American history."

"And to further deter illegal immigration," Trump continued, "I will sign a Day One executive order ending automatic citizenship for children of illegal aliens." Contrary to some uninformed pundits, the foolish policy of extending birthright citizenship to illegal aliens is not required by any law or court decision.

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court dropped the ball by declaring that they would not force President Biden to stop the illegal immigration that is overwhelming our states, institutions and communities. With only Justice Alito dissenting, the court ruled that the courts are powerless to order President Biden and his minions to obey the laws that require him to refuse entry, detain and deport illegal migrants.

But then on Sunday, the people of Greece delivered the opposite verdict as they handed a landslide victory to the Trump-like candidate who has cracked down against illegal immigration there. His victory was by the largest margin in Greece in a half-century, and three new political parties even more conservative did well enough to win seats in its parliament.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis won by promising to extend a border fence to a region where many migrants are currently sneaking into Greece. A week earlier, voters in the traditionally liberal Finland elected what was described as "the most right-wing government ever … taking a hard line on … immigration."

The previously immigrant-welcoming countries of Denmark and Sweden have also shifted sharply to the right on this issue in recent years. Denmark's current policies include imprisonment of illegal aliens with solitary confinement and seizure of assets, in order to deter migrants from entering that small country illegally.

The worldwide populist uprising against open borders is a harbinger of our own presidential election next year. On this issue, Biden is hopelessly out of touch with the American people, and he is sure to be defeated by Trump, unless the effective campaigning by RFK Jr. causes Biden to withdraw first.

