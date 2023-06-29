Former DOJ official calls out 'malfeasance in Hunter Biden investigation

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

A former head of the Justice Department’s Tax Division described her shock Wednesday after reading testimony from an Internal Revenue Service whistleblower, saying there was “malfeasance” in the probe of Hunter Biden.

Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee released transcripts of depositions from Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers who said Attorney General Merrick Garland and IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel lied to Congress about the Hunter Biden probe Thursday. According to the whistleblowers, U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump in 2017, allegedly told investigators that he was “not the deciding person” as to whether or not Hunter Biden would be charged.

TRENDING: LGBT claim: 'We're coming for your children' chant doesn't mean what you think

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“I wanted the public to understand what happened in this case,” Eileen J. O’Connor, who headed the Tax Division of the Justice Department from 2001 to 2007, told Fox News host Jesse Watters. “Informed citizens are essential to the operation of this government. From my decades as a tax practitioner and my six years as head of the tax division, I read Special Agent Shapley’s testimony with deep, deep interest. When I got to page 95, my jaw dropped.”

WATCH:



“As early as June 2021, the prosecution team understood that because crimes must be prosecuted in the district where they occur, Attorney General Garland’s failure to make U.S. Attorney Weiss a special counsel guaranteed Hunter Biden would not be prosecuted for his tax crimes,” O’Connor, who wrote an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal calling for the judge hearing the case to throw out the plea deal, said.

Was there "malfeasance" in the probe of Hunter Biden? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (4 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The Justice Department announced June 20 that Biden would plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges, while a felony charge of lying on the form filled out when purchasing a firearm would be addressed via a pre-trial diversion program following an investigation by United States Attorney David Weiss.

“I want to throw a bouquet to Special Agent Shapley for bringing this forward,” O’Connor said. “It is so important malfeasance in the administration of justice be brought forward and Congress be able to perform its oversight function, do something about it. What is so disturbing here is – well, let me mention I want to thank ‘The Wall Street Journal’ for publishing my op-ed and giving it a catchy title. My title had been ‘Corruption, Collusion, or Mere Incompetence?,’ because any of those might actually describe what caused what happen here to happen here.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“Attorney General Garland testified under oath to Congress in March that he had given U.S. Attorney Weiss all the authority he needed to do, whatever he needed to do, wherever he needed to do it,” O’Connor said. “But you might recall that When Rod Rosenstein named Robert Mueller special counsel, we were able to see the contemporaneous documentation of that authority and of what that enabled Robert Mueller to do. There has been no documentation at all of Attorney General Garland’s assertion that he gave Weiss authority and we can see from what happened that apparently he didn’t have it.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

IMPORTANT NOTE: It's hard to believe it's really happening, but it is. Male athletes pretend to be females, dominate their sports, and are thereby rapidly destroying women’s competitive sports worldwide. Convicted male criminals suddenly claim to be transgender so they can be confined in a women’s prison and sexually abuse the female inmates there. Men claiming to be female likewise invade women’s locker rooms, bathrooms, schools, dormitories, sororities, shelters, spas and social organizations – and in the process steal women’s scholarships, advancement, honors and myriad other opportunities.

Meanwhile, transgender groomers and recruiters in schools and on social media platforms like TikTok are continually feeding and expanding the current “mass hysteria” craze that has already led countless teen girls to take testosterone and undergo double mastectomies in a pathetic effort to become boys. No wonder the CDC reports 3 in 5 teen girls say they feel “persistently sad or hopeless” and almost 1 in 3 say they have seriously considered committing suicide.

All of this on top of the radical left’s renewed obsession with killing women’s unborn babies via abortion.

The “woke” left’s maniacal attack on women and girls, virtually unreported by the rest of the media, is the entire focus of the sensational June issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE LEFT’S TOTAL WAR ON WOMEN.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!