Fox News now an enemy of American people? WND poll reveals verdict

Countless times in recent years, President Donald Trump has labeled the news media "the enemy" of the American people.

And in a poll just last month, a strong majority of Americans at 59% concur with his sentiment, with major players including CNN, MSNBC, the New York Times and Washington Post often touted as the leaders of the adversarial force.

But now, another media giant is being lumped in with those names as an enemy to U.S. citizens: Fox News.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: Fewer Americans see same-sex relations as 'morally acceptable'

In an unscientific poll embedded in a news story Sunday about Fox News allegedly trying to make Tucker Carlson an "unperson" by not allowing his image on the air in any form including political ads, an overwhelming number of WND readers are declaring the cable network to be an enemy of the people.

With more than 1,000 respondents, the poll reveals 98% of WND readers believe Fox News is now "an enemy of the American people."

Is the news we hear every day actually broadcasting messages from God? The answer is an absolute yes! Find out how!

Are the minds of the bosses at Fox News now controlled by demonic forces? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (10 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The comments associated with the story and poll reveal what many are apparently thinking:

"I stopped watching Fox News years ago when they started leaning hard left. It looks like they are now competing with MSNBC for the bottom spot."

"It's good that we know where Fox News stands on the Constitution so that we who believe in the First Amendment can quit watching Fox and expecting any kind of 'truth' coming from that network. I'm sorry to have to give up watching that channel, since I've watched it for many years. It's now gone. Nothing but 'fake' news and lies."

"Faux News has always been part of the enemedia! They may have had some conservatives as broadcasters, but they're more in line with CNN & MSNBC!"

"Every conservative should pack their bags and leave ... Let Faux fall like Bud Light and the rest of the woke joke fake media platforms! #FJB and his handlers!"

"Fox will perish, as will CNN and most MSM (mainstream media) ...even if they are CIA controlled and attempt to play the mind games (mockingbird psy-ops), but most people are on to them ... & thanks to Tucker."

"Fox, the new CNN. So, who will come along as the next 'news' network with surely the trustworthy, honest, news reporting?"

"Totalitarianism is on the march! The Brownshirts are back! Time to take them on and take them down, or our civilization is doomed."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"Fox is going to deny you the ability to observe and judge objective, factual news and make believe you're not adult enough to see certain video ... Is this the NYT fan appreciation night, deja vu ... all over again?"

"Wow, sad to see Fox turn into just another MSM sewer but, it was their choice, so be it! I will just delete Fox from my TV channeled programs, same as I did with CNN & MSLSD! I don't allow trash into my home. Fox no longer speaks truth, but wants to be just like the other trash MSM, control the narrative and make it all LIES! FJB!"

"Fox has deleted conservative comments for years. The past few months, Fox has not been allowing any comments at all on their news articles."

"Fox News is shooting itself and their ratings are proof."

"This whole scheme is not about ratings or news ... It is about controlling the narrative and what most people that are not "in the know" see on their TV and hear on their morning news. It is called propaganda for a reason and it tends to brainwash the simple who are just trying to get by in life. This is why in Communist countries the professors and those wise enough to not listen to the news or government are usually 'purged' every couple of years. Stay away from all the paid-to-play media. Listen to the Holy Spirit and use the gift of a discerning spirit to know what is the truth and what is fabrication. Malachi 3:17-18."

"Thank you for the well written article and your ability to identify what the elites really think of the rest of us. If they would do what they are doing to Tucker Carlson, how much worse will they treat the 98%."

"100,000,000 watched Carlson's first pod cast--out performing ALL tv viewership -- ALSO ONE-THIRD OF THE U.S. -- who are now anti-Fox and pro-Trump. Fox, Bud Light, Target, the whole DNC, and left are going down the slippery slope into the abyss."

"Nothing you can do about it. Except turn it off. No viewers means advertisers are wasting their money."

"I wonder how the Christian anchors are handling/justifying this about face. Ainsley [Earhardt] is a stated Christian and so is Shannon Bream. I couldn't work for a company that told me what I could say and couldn't say on air if was against my Christian beliefs. Unfortunately they would be pretty hard pressed to walk away from those high paying salaries."

"I think Mike Lindell ... who appears on Fox every 3 seconds, should start selling Pillows - slippers - sleepwear, with Tucker's picture or 'I love Tucker' slogans. Money talks, so will Fox turn down Mike's $$?"

"Fox, once an example of truth and decency, is now down in the mud with CNN, MSNBC, etc. This tumble into the sewer began a long time ago and picked up steam beginning 1/6/21. We deleted Fox when Tucker was forced out; his was the only program we watched on Fox."

"Looks like Fox has consumed the the commie kool-aid."

"I guess it's official now. Fox is now in the same league as CNN, PMSNBC, PRAVDA, and all the other off the chart wacko 'news' shows. I'm just wondering if they're getting their marching orders from the swamp like all the others. Sure sounds like it."

"Welcome to the final days of the U.S. All great nations fall sooner or later. It's our time in the box. Enjoy what time you have left."

"Sad that the demonic realm now runs the earth. But alas there is a happy ending."

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

IMPORTANT NOTE: It's hard to believe it's really happening, but it is. Male athletes pretend to be females, dominate their sports, and are thereby rapidly destroying women's competitive sports worldwide. Convicted male criminals suddenly claim to be transgender so they can be confined in a women's prison and sexually abuse the female inmates there. Men claiming to be female likewise invade women's locker rooms, bathrooms, schools, dormitories, sororities, shelters, spas and social organizations – and in the process steal women's scholarships, advancement, honors and myriad other opportunities.

Meanwhile, transgender groomers and recruiters in schools and on social media platforms like TikTok are continually feeding and expanding the current "mass hysteria" craze that has already led countless teen girls to take testosterone and undergo double mastectomies in a pathetic effort to become boys. No wonder the CDC reports 3 in 5 teen girls say they feel "persistently sad or hopeless" and almost 1 in 3 say they have seriously considered committing suicide.

All of this on top of the radical left's renewed obsession with killing women's unborn babies via abortion.

The "woke" left's maniacal attack on women and girls, virtually unreported by the rest of the media, is the entire focus of the sensational June issue of WND's critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled "THE LEFT'S TOTAL WAR ON WOMEN." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!