Freedom Caucus blocks GOP bills in House to punish McCarthy

Gaetz: 'We're not going to live in the era of the imperial speaker anymore'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 6, 2023 at 7:12pm
U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks on Election Night, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Video screenshot)

U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks on Election Night, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Video screenshot)

(WASHINGTON TIMES) -- Members of the House Freedom Caucus on Tuesday blocked four popular GOP bills from getting a vote, sending a very public message of disapproval of Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s debt limit deal with President Biden.

A dozen Republican lawmakers voted against the rule to bring the bills to the floor. The legislation they sidelined would have prevented the Biden administration’s efforts to ban gas stoves and give Congress more say over major rules issued by the executive branch — measures with broad support among Republicans.

“We warned them not to cut that [debt] deal without coming down and sit down and talk to us,” said Rep. Chip Roy, Texas Republican. “So this is all about restoring a process that will fundamentally change things back to what was working.”

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







