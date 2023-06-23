A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
French president says he's ready to talk to Putin

Macron will not call his Russian counterpart 1st

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 23, 2023 at 5:51pm
Vladimir Putin (Video screenshot)

(RT) – French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that he would pick up the phone if Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to call him to make any sort of proposal in relation to the Ukraine conflict.

In an interview with the state new channel France24, the French leader noted that he has “no reasons to call [Putin] first,” adding that while the Ukrainian counteroffensive was ongoing he hoped that the time for negotiations would soon come, on terms favorable to Kiev.

“But, if he calls me and proposes something, I will answer, because France has always been a mediator,” Macron said.

Read the full story ›

