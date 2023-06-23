French president says he's ready to talk to Putin

(RT) – French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that he would pick up the phone if Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to call him to make any sort of proposal in relation to the Ukraine conflict.

In an interview with the state new channel France24, the French leader noted that he has “no reasons to call [Putin] first,” adding that while the Ukrainian counteroffensive was ongoing he hoped that the time for negotiations would soon come, on terms favorable to Kiev.

“But, if he calls me and proposes something, I will answer, because France has always been a mediator,” Macron said.

