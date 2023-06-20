Fresh plan to censure Adam Schiff gaining steam in Washington

When an earlier proposal for the U.S. House to formally censure Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for his years-long lies that he saw "evidence" of Trump campaign collusion with Russia over the 2016 vote failed, Democrats rejoiced.

A report from the Los Angeles Times cited it as a "rare victory" for Democrats in the GOP-led body.

His party members "cheered and patted Schiff on the back after the vote was finished," the report said.

Schiff said, "I'm flattered they think I'm so effective they have to go after me in this way."

But the plan to censure had little to do with his effectiveness and the vote had little more to do with GOP objections to censuring him. There were just a number of Republicans who didn't want to pursue a $16 million fine against Schiff, as the plan sought.

That would be roughly half the costs of the special counsel Robert Mueller investigation which found nothing to the collusion claims, an investigation that Americans now know was entirely unneeded, and unfounded.

The Times report explained some Republicans thought the fine might be unconstitutional, as they opposed the strategy.

The headache for Schiff, however, has not disappeared.

A report from Just the News confirms that, as expected, Republicans are restarting the censure process against Schiff, and, "Democrats are less hopeful that they will succeed in defeating the resolution this time."

Schiff long has been one of the most vocal supporters of the "collusion" claims, which have been disproven. Even that has not significantly deterred his campaign claiming that Trump worked with Russia.

Actually, those making the accusations against Trump, the DOJ, the FBI and the Clinton campaign, used their own Russian sources to fabricate the claims, meaning there was Russia "collusion" during that election, only it wasn't the Trump campaign doing it.

The report said now more Republicans are indicating they will support the resolution – which has returned but no longer carries the fine.

"Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla, removed the portion of her resolution that stated Schiff will be fined $16 million if the House Ethics Committee found he 'lied, made misrepresentations, and abused sensitive information' during his efforts to impeach former President Donald Trump, according to Punchbowl News on Tuesday," the report said.

The vote on the earlier plan was 225-196 against the resolution. Twenty Republicans had concerns and opposed it.

The report said, "Luna's previous resolution said the $16 million fine was because Schiff's claims led to the $32 million federal investigation into allegations that the Trump 2016 campaign colluded with Russia."

Now at least eight GOP members have said they'll support this idea.

WND reported GOP members also have filed a petition to expel Schiff from Congress, but that move rarely happens.

A petition from Luna says, "Schiff lied to the American people. He used his position on House Intel to push a lie that cost American taxpayers millions of dollars," she said. "He is a dishonor to the House of Representatives."

Schiff lied to the American people. He used his position on House Intel to push a lie that cost American taxpayers millions of dollars. He is a dishonor to the House of Representatives. pic.twitter.com/mg1005S8B6 — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) May 17, 2023

Schiff also was denied a House committee assignment in the current Congress because of his multitude of lies to the American public.

