CommentaryCOLUMN DU JOUR
A funny thing happened on the way to America's destruction

'The evildoers made 2 very clear mistakes'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 16, 2023 at 6:15pm
(LEGAL INSURRECTION) -- Like most of you, I am angered, frustrated, insulted, and discouraged by Democrats’ multi-pronged assault on our great nation.

It’s been creeping along for over a hundred years, of course, but it’s been particularly obvious (and obnoxious) in recent years. We all know it. I don’t really need to go through it all again, as we’ve covered extensively here at LI this war on America and on Americans, on all that is decent, good, and worthwhile about our beloved country.

But take heart. Things are shifting, you can feel it in the air, practically see it in the haze of panic that is emanating from our nation’s would-be destroyers. Democrats and their assorted gaggle of divisive, destructive, America-hating cohorts really thought they had it—America, that is—in the bag. They thought they had dealt the death blow, field-dressed the carcass, and were preparing to dance naked while spraying rainbow-colored silly string on our country’s grave.

