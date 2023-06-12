'Game on!': Trump promises 'real special prosecutor' to probe Bidens

Members of the U.S. House investigating Joe Biden and his family members already have revealed that they took in something like $10 million over a short period of time from foreign interests for providing no other apparent service other than access to Joe Biden as vice president, then president.

The House report documented that a common factor appeared to be that these payments moved through a variety of bank accounts and channels.

But the House investigators don't have it within their authority to bring any charges, they only can recommend, and it's become obvious to most Americans that the partisan Department of Justice – the agency that colluded with Democrat Hillary Clinton to fabricate the Russiagate claims against Trump – isn't likely to.

But all that could be changing, with President Trump's commitment on Monday to appoint a prosecutor that would investigate – and charge – based on the evidence uncovered.

Trump said, on Truth Social media, "Now that the 'seal' is broken, in addition to closing the border & removing all of the 'criminal' elements that have illegally invaded our country, making America energy independent, & even dominant again, I will appoint a real special 'prosecutor' to go after the most corrupt president in the history of the USA, Joe Biden, the entire Biden crime family, & all others involved with the destruction of our elections, borders, & country itself!"

Apparently, that means if Biden loses the 2024 election to Trump, he could face a lot more than an embarrassing concession speech.

He could face being called to account in court.

The Gateway Pundit reported, "In 2016 President Trump also vowed to bring Hillary Clinton to justice. This was after she erased over 30,000 subpoenaed emails on the Clinton Foundation and government emails. Hillary kept the classified emails on a server in her bathroom at home."

"After his victory in 2016 President Trump did not launch any investigations into Hillary Clinton and her family. This was a major mistake."

