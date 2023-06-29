A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Gay furries' hacking spree against anti-trans movement expands to 5 states

Claim they 'own the government'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 29, 2023 at 3:51pm
Furry (video screenshot)

(DAILY DOT) – The self-described “gay furries” in the hacking group known as SiegedSec have expanded their campaign against five states for their stances on transgender issues.

The group, which earlier this month leaked data from the Texas city of Forth Worth, claimed on Wednesday that it had breached government websites belonging to the states of Nebraska, South Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and once again Texas.

In an announcement on the breaches, which encourages readers to “be gay do crime,” SiegedSec says it targeted the Nebraska Supreme Court Intranet, the website for the South Dakota Boards and Commissions, personal information from the Texas Behavioral Health Executive Council, Pennsylvania’s Provider Self-Service website, as well as the website for the South Carolina Criminal Justice Information Services.

TRENDING: Biden's new LGBT toolkit encourages student 'sexuality' clubs at school

