'Gender identity is real': Federal judge blocks state law banning minors' transitions

'The person also has a deeply felt internal sense of being male or female'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 6, 2023 at 1:56pm
(Photo by averie woodard on Unsplash)

By Katelynn Richardson
Daily Caller News Foundation

A federal judge sided Tuesday with families who sued over Florida’s ban on gender transition procedures for minors, declaring that “gender identity is real.”

A group of families, backed by several LGBT activist groups, sued Florida in March shortly after the rule restricting minors from accessing surgical sex change procedures, puberty blockers and hormone therapy took effect. Northern District of Florida Judge Robert L. Hinkle, a Clinton appointee, granted a preliminary injunction against the law to prohibit it from being enforced against the plaintiffs, arguing that the “great weight of medical authority supports these treatments.”

Hinkle repeatedly stressed the reality of “gender identity” in his ruling.

“With extraordinarily rare exceptions not at issue here, every person is born with external sex characteristics, male or female, and chromosomes that match,” he wrote. “As the person goes through life, the person also has a gender identity—a deeply felt internal sense of being male or female.”

Do you agree with this judge's ruling?

Hinkle also slammed Florida’s claim that organizations that advocate for gender transition procedures are “dominated by individuals who pursued good politics, not good medicine.”

“If ever a pot called a kettle black, it is here,” he wrote. “The statute and the rules were an exercise in politics, not good medicine.”

“There has long been, and still is, substantial bigotry directed at transgender individuals… It is hardly surprising that doctors who understand that transgender identity can be real, not made up—doctors who are willing to provide supportive medical care—oppose anti-transgender bigotry,” Hinkle continued.

The Florida Department of Health told the Daily Caller News Foundation it “does not comment on any ongoing litigation.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

WND News Services
