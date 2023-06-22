Girl de-transitions after starring in MTV transgender documentary: 'I was rushed into treatment'

(THE BLAZE) – A participant in MTV's 2016 documentary "Transformation" has publicly de-transitioned, after legally living as a male for several years.

"Milo," who was born a girl, posted a 27-minute YouTube video that detailed her thoughts on why she attempted to become a male.

"My legal name is Milo. My legal sex is male. I had that changed when I was 15 or 16 years old; legally it changed, I even had my birth certificate amended, Social Security, everything. Everything's changed to 'Milo' and 'male,'" she explained.

Read the full story ›