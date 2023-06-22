A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Golf ball-sized hail barrages concertgoers, breaking bones and injuring nearly 100

'Scariest night of my life'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 22, 2023 at 1:15pm
(Pixabay)

(THE BLAZE) – Louis Tomlinson fans were hammered Wednesday by golf ball-sized hail at the former One Direction singer's Red Rocks concert in Colorado.

According to West Metro Fire Rescue, which worked to aid the injured with the help of Stadium Medical well into the night, seven people were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, including broken bones and lacerations. Over 80 people were treated for injuries on the scene.

Earlier in the evening, the National Weather Service warned there might be sizable hail, 60 mph winds, and tornadoes. Sure enough, tornadoes touched down and tore through various parts of the state. Then, around 9:30 p.m., all hail broke loose over Red Rocks Park.

TRENDING: 'Really bad science': Biden admin admits LGBT lifestyle produces worse mental health, addiction

