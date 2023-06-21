"Got 10 grand? You can buy a senator."

A BlackRock recruiter has unleashed a firestorm with his comments on the company, its influence on Washington, and more, with those words.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

They came in an undercover video released by O'Keefe Media Group, at OKEEFEMEDIAGROUP.COM.

TRENDING: 'Completely unresponsive': U.S. regulators open probe into 40,000 EVs

Watch the comments:

BlackRock is a major financial services company that runs trillions of dollars in assets.

The video reveals BlackRock recruiter Serge Varlay saying, "because of the vast sums of money the company controls in the global market, they can essentially 'run the world,'" according to a report from Daily Wire.

Does big money rule the roost in Washington? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (17 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

And the company wants to stay under the radar, he charged.

"They don’t want to be in the news. They don’t want people to talk about them. They don’t want to be anywhere on the radar." He explained, "I suspect it’s because it’s easier to do things when people aren’t thinking about it."

He said while BlackRock is big, it's not alone in its scheming.

"All of these financial institutions, they buy politicians. You can take this big f*** ton of money and buy people … It’s not who is the president, it’s who is controlling the wallet of the president. You could buy your candidates. First, there is the senators, these guys are f***ing cheap. Got 10 grand? You can buy a senator. I’ll give you 500k right now … It doesn’t matter who wins, they’re in my pocket," he said.

He also explained how war is good for making money.

"Ukraine is good for business, you know that right? Russia blows up Ukraine’s grain silos and the price of wheat is going to go mad up. The Ukrainian economy is tied very largely to the wheat market. The price of bread, literally everything goes up and down, this is fantastic if you’re trading. Volatility creates opportunity to make profit. War is real f***ing good for business. It’s exciting when s*** goes wrong, right?"

A report at Just the News documented that, "BlackRock has come under fire recently for adhering to environmental, social and governance principles. The firm had its stocks downgraded by top Wall Street analyst Brennan Hawken in October for its commitment to ESG. Additionally, 17 attorneys general last month moved to block BlackRock from making blanket utility purchases over concerns about the firm's activist investments."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

BREAKING: @BlackRock Recruiter Who “Decides People’s Fate” Spills Info on Company’s World Impact “It’s not who the president is- it’s who’s controlling the wallet of the president” “You got $10K? You can buy a senator" “War is real f***ing good for business” #BlackRockExposed pic.twitter.com/DZIy1DuZKF — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) June 20, 2023

IMPORTANT NOTE: It's hard to believe it's really happening, but it is. Male athletes pretend to be females, dominate their sports, and are thereby rapidly destroying women’s competitive sports worldwide. Convicted male criminals suddenly claim to be transgender so they can be confined in a women’s prison and sexually abuse the female inmates there. Men claiming to be female likewise invade women’s locker rooms, bathrooms, schools, dormitories, sororities, shelters, spas and social organizations – and in the process steal women’s scholarships, advancement, honors and myriad other opportunities.

Meanwhile, transgender groomers and recruiters in schools and on social media platforms like TikTok are continually feeding and expanding the current “mass hysteria” craze that has already led countless teen girls to take testosterone and undergo double mastectomies in a pathetic effort to become boys. No wonder the CDC reports 3 in 5 teen girls say they feel “persistently sad or hopeless” and almost 1 in 3 say they have seriously considered committing suicide.

All of this on top of the radical left’s renewed obsession with killing women’s unborn babies via abortion.

The “woke” left’s maniacal attack on women and girls, virtually unreported by the rest of the media, is the entire focus of the sensational June issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE LEFT’S TOTAL WAR ON WOMEN.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].