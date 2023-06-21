Governor vetoes ban on woke DEI training, now state Senate overrides

By Jack Applewhite

Daily Caller News Foundation

The Republican-led North Carolina state Senate voted Tuesday to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of a bill that bans diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) trainings at state agencies and institutions.

Cooper vetoed Senate Bill 364 on June 16, leading Republicans in the state Senate to vote 30-18 to override the veto, according to the state legislature’s website. The state House must also vote to override the veto before the bill can become law, but has not yet done so.

The bill would bar certain concepts from being promoted in state workplaces, including that “an individual, solely by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive,” and “the United States was created by members of a particular race or sex for the purpose of oppressing members of another race or sex,” according to its text. The bill would also prohibit state employers from “requiring an applicant for employment to endorse or opine about beliefs, affiliations, ideals, or principles regarding matters of contemporary political debate or social action.”

Cooper criticized the Republican state lawmakers on Twitter and claimed they were attempting to “eliminate unconscious bias training.”

GOP Senate is rushing to override my vetoes of bills that hit consumers with higher interest rates and fees, try to eliminate unconscious bias training & take money from small communities that are late on audits instead of helping them. These are the wrong priorities for NC. - RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) June 20, 2023

The veto of Senate Bill 364 is one of four that the state Senate overrode on Tuesday, according to WRAL News. Other legislation that was overridden by the state Senate included bills focused on financial policies and tax laws.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

