Governor vetoes ban on woke DEI training, now state Senate overrides

Democrat claims Republicans attempting to 'eliminate unconscious bias training'

By WND News Services
Published June 21, 2023
By Jack Applewhite
Daily Caller News Foundation

The Republican-led North Carolina state Senate voted Tuesday to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of a bill that bans diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) trainings at state agencies and institutions.

Cooper vetoed Senate Bill 364 on June 16, leading Republicans in the state Senate to vote 30-18 to override the veto, according to the state legislature’s website. The state House must also vote to override the veto before the bill can become law, but has not yet done so.

The bill would bar certain concepts from being promoted in state workplaces, including that “an individual, solely by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive,” and “the United States was created by members of a particular race or sex for the purpose of oppressing members of another race or sex,” according to its text. The bill would also prohibit state employers from “requiring an applicant for employment to endorse or opine about beliefs, affiliations, ideals, or principles regarding matters of contemporary political debate or social action.”

Cooper criticized the Republican state lawmakers on Twitter and claimed they were attempting to “eliminate unconscious bias training.”

Is the push for diversity, equity and inclusion actually evil?

The veto of Senate Bill 364 is one of four that the state Senate overrode on Tuesday, according to WRAL News. Other legislation that was overridden by the state Senate included bills focused on financial policies and tax laws.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







