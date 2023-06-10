Greta Thunberg's days of skipping school 'for the climate' are coming to an end

Ireland Walker

Greta Thunberg celebrated her high school graduation on Friday, marking the end of her years-long campaign of “school strikes” that began in 2018 and eventually brought her worldwide attention, according to the AFP.

Thunberg says she will continue to protest on Fridays, even though she will not technically be “school striking,” something she started at age 15 outside of the Sweden parliament in Stockholm, according to the AFP. The protests had global reach and sparked strikes at many schools, according to AFP.

“Today, I graduate from school, which means I’ll no longer be able to school strike for the climate,” Thunberg said on Twitter. “This is then the last school strike for me.”

Thunberg led the global Fridays for Future protests in 2018 with a small group who decided to continue the movement each week.

“When I started striking in 2018 I could never have expected that it would lead to anything,” she said on Twitter. “During 2019, millions of youth striked from school for the climate, flooding the streets in over 180 countries. When the pandemic started, we had to find new ways to protest.”

Thunberg, 20, took a year off of high school to campaign, left behind by her classmates who complete their upper secondary studies at 19, according to the BBC.

While climate striking in high school, Thunberg became known worldwide for her speech to the UN in December 2018. One year later, 500 scientists contradicted Thunberg’s claims from the summit in letters sent to the UN, claiming “there is no climate emergency.”

Thunberg often takes part in criticizing the government and politicians for how they handle climate problems. She is often seen carrying a sign that reads “school strike for climate change” and saying she would only go to school if politicians took action regarding climate issues, according to the BBC.

“We simply have no other option than to do everything we possibly can,” Thunberg said on Twitter. “The fight has only just begun.”

