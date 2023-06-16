A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HealthCRIME AND PUNISHMENT
Harvard morgue manager 'sold body parts and human skin that was made into leather'

Used cadavers that were donated to the school

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 16, 2023 at 2:42pm
(INDEPENDENT UK) – A former Harvard Medical School morgue manager and his wife were among five people who have been charged with stealing and selling human remains.

Cedric Lodge, who was fired on 6 May, allegedly stole “heads, brains, skin and bones” from cadavers that were donated to the school, federal prosecutors in Pennsylvania said on Wednesday.

He and his wife Denise sold the body parts to buyers in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts and transferred them via the postal service to clients who intended to tan skin into leather in one instance, according to the indictment.

