Heritage Foundation sues Pentagon to learn how many abortions it has paid for

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

By Virginia Allen

The Daily Signal

FIRST ON THE DAILY SIGNAL—The Heritage Foundation is suing the Defense Department for access to information regarding the Pentagon’s funding of abortions.

Heritage on Thursday filed a lawsuit against the Pentagon to gain access to records regarding the number of abortions it has paid for. (The Daily Signal is the news outlet of The Heritage Foundation.)

TRENDING: 'Offensive': School district won't let students opt out of LGBT 'pride' lessons

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“It’s hard to [imagine] the Biden administration being more extreme on abortion than they already are,” Roman Jankowski, senior investigative counsel for Heritage’s Oversight Project, told The Daily Signal.

“Lately, they’ve been trying to circumvent the Hyde Amendment [which prevents the federal funding of abortions], through using DOD funds to pay for abortions,” Jankowski said, adding, “We’re searching for data to prove this is all a scam.”

In July 2022, Heritage’s Oversight Project, an initiative aimed at holding the government accountable to the American people, filed Freedom of Information Act requests, also called “FOIAs,” with the Pentagon and the Defense Health Agency. The Defense Health Agency describes itself as a “joint, integrated Combat Support Agency” helping “the Army, Navy, and Air Force medical services.”

Should the Defense Department pay for abortions? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (2 Votes)

In its request, Heritage asked for “correspondence regarding covered abortions” from Jan. 20, 2021, to July 5, 2022, and all “records regarding the number of covered abortions” from Jan. 1, 2010, through July 5, 2022.”

The “records” requested pertain to any “written, recorded, or graphic” information regarding the financial coverage of abortion. That could be in the form of emails, memos, financial reports, and the like.

Jankowski says Heritage did not receive the information it requested.

“For years, Congress has worked to ensure that taxpayers are not forced to subsidize elective abortions through their tax dollars,” Sarah Parshall Perry, a senior legal fellow in the Edwin Meese III Center for Legal and Judicial Studies at The Heritage Foundation, told The Daily Signal.

Perry added that U.S. law, under 10 USC Sec. 1093, clarifies that “funds available to the Department of Defense may not be used to perform abortions except where the life of the mother would be endangered if the fetus were carried to term or in a case in which the pregnancy is the result of an act of rape or incest.”

However, the “Department of Defense doesn’t seem to remember this unambiguous prohibition,” Perry said. “Its refusal to respond to our FOIAs on covered abortions seems to indicate DOD has something to hide.”

The DOD acknowledged that it received the FOIA request, but the Defense Health Agency FOIA office did not, according to Jankowski.

The law requires federal agencies to respond to FOIA requests within 20 working days, but this response time can be extended due to “unusual circumstances.” The federal government can withhold information requested in a FOIA if it falls under one of nine exceptions, including if the information is “classified” or involves “information that would cause a clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy.”

“There are exemptions that allow the DOD to withhold private information if it [is] personal, like a medical record,” Jankowski said. “However, we are not asking for personally identifiable information regarding who got an abortion. We are only asking for statistics on abortion in the military.”

Following the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling in late June 2022 that overturned the court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, the DOD issued a memorandum on “Reproductive Healthcare.”

In the October memo, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin directed the department to “Establish travel and transportation allowances for service members and their dependents … to facilitate official travel to access noncovered reproductive health care that is unavailable within the local area of a service member’s permanent duty station.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The Heritage Foundation filed the lawsuit Thursday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

IMPORTANT NOTE: It's hard to believe it's really happening, but it is. Male athletes pretend to be females, dominate their sports, and are thereby rapidly destroying women’s competitive sports worldwide. Convicted male criminals suddenly claim to be transgender so they can be confined in a women’s prison and sexually abuse the female inmates there. Men claiming to be female likewise invade women’s locker rooms, bathrooms, schools, dormitories, sororities, shelters, spas and social organizations – and in the process steal women’s scholarships, advancement, honors and myriad other opportunities.

Meanwhile, transgender groomers and recruiters in schools and on social media platforms like TikTok are continually feeding and expanding the current “mass hysteria” craze that has already led countless teen girls to take testosterone and undergo double mastectomies in a pathetic effort to become boys. No wonder the CDC reports 3 in 5 teen girls say they feel “persistently sad or hopeless” and almost 1 in 3 say they have seriously considered committing suicide.

All of this on top of the radical left’s renewed obsession with killing women’s unborn babies via abortion.

The “woke” left’s maniacal attack on women and girls, virtually unreported by the rest of the media, is the entire focus of the sensational June issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE LEFT’S TOTAL WAR ON WOMEN.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!