Hit new series? The Jan. 6 security videos – now coming!

There's a new series of programs looming for Americans, and it could be a big hit.

It's the actual security videos from the U.S. Capitol of what happened there on Jan. 6, 2021.

A member of Congress confirmed this week they were being made available to multiple media outlets, and John Solomon, of Just the News, explained his organization will be giving Americans a chance at the evidence.

He said his organization has gone through hours of the footage, picking excerpts with the greatest public interest, including revelations about security vulnerabilities.

He noted, for example, while officers were trying to keep rowdy protesters out of the front of the Capitol, a door was open in the back where hundreds entered.

And he said there are "questions raised" about some of the Secret Service actions.

The Daily Caller News Foundation has reported that Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia revealed the release of the videos.

Julie Kelly of American Greatness and a third outlet were being given "unfettered access" to the 41,000 hours of footage, she said.

Huge news: As I promised the J6 tapes will be released. @SpeakerMcCarthy will give @jsolomonReports, @Julie_kelly2, and a third outlet unfettered access to the J6 tapes. Their reporting on it starts tomorrow! — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 31, 2023

Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, the Speaker of the House, previously provided then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller and Daily Caller News Foundation, access to the tapes, Axios reported. Previous reports indicated that the amount of footage was 14,000 hours.

The report said a few weeks ago, Carlson aired video of the riot "that showed Capitol Police officers escorting one protestor," the “QAnon shaman,” through the halls of the building. Carlson also showed video of Republican Sen. John Hawley of Missouri being escorted with other members of Congress from the Capitol, saying the Jan. 6 Committee selectively edited it to target Hawley.

