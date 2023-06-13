'Hits like a freight train': Biden to send depleted uranium rounds to Ukraine

By Nick Pope

Daily Caller News Foundation

The Biden administration is set to provide the Ukrainian army with depleted uranium tank rounds to equip the American tanks it is giving to the Ukrainians, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

The decision to supply the depleted uranium tank rounds to equip American-supplied tanks for Ukrainian forces marks the latest escalation in the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine. The disclosure of the administration’s internal deliberations and expected decision to supply the depleted uranium tank rounds comes as the highly anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive is reportedly underway.

TRENDING: Special counsel mocked for claim nation's laws 'apply to everyone'

The decision to provide the depleted uranium rounds comes after weeks of debate within the administration regarding how to best equip the Abrams tanks the U.S. is supplying, according to the report. U.S. armed forces use depleted uranium rounds in their own tanks, according to the report.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

There are no apparent significant obstacles impeding their delivery to Ukrainian forces, according to the report.

The rounds are thought to be highly effective against Russian armor and tanks, according to the report. “The projectile hits like a freight train,” Scott Boston, an analyst at the Rand Corporation and former U.S. Army artillery officer, told the WSJ. “It is very long and very dense. So it puts a great deal of kinetic energy on a specific point on an enemy armor array.”

Should the U.S. keep sending weapons to Ukraine? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 29% (2 Votes) 71% (5 Votes)

The uranium component of the rounds’ shell is a byproduct of uranium enrichment, a key process in nuclear development, according to the report. However, the rounds do not actually generate a nuclear reaction themselves. Though the rounds do not generate a nuclear reaction, their detonation can cause kidney failure and increase the risks of cancer, according to a United Nations report cited in the WSJ report.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Officials within the Biden administration deliberated for weeks about whether to send the rounds to Ukraine to arm previously-promised Abrams tanks, according to the report. Officials opposed to supplying the rounds to Ukrainian forces argued that doing so could subject the White House to international criticism for proliferating materiel which causes additional environmental and health damage.

Similar debates have occurred within the administration over whether the administration should supply Ukraine with cluster munitions to assist its much-awaited counteroffensive, according to the report. International law prohibits the use of cluster munitions by many countries, including some U.S. allies, but neither the U.S. nor Russia are signatories or parties to the particular governing convention, according to the Convention on Cluster Munitions website.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]ycallernewsfoundation.org.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!