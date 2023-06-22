A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithFREEDOM OF RELIGION
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Hollywood actor on why some find the Gospel 'offensive'

'Many are called, few are chosen'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 22, 2023 at 2:16pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(FAITHWIRE) – Actor Nathaniel Buzolic shared a thought-provoking message about the Gospel on his Instagram page Wednesday, explaining why some find the Christian message offensive.

“The Gospel is not about including everybody,” a graphic posted by Buzolic read. “The Gospel is about inviting everybody.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The “The Vampire Diaries” star went on in the caption to continue his message about faith, devotion – and God’s truth.

TRENDING: 'Really bad science': Biden admin admits LGBT lifestyle produces worse mental health, addiction

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Parents reported to police, kids kicked out of school for questioning 'political bias'
Hollywood actor on why some find the Gospel 'offensive'
Church body calls on politicians to 'renounce the sin' of promoting transgender procedures for minors
School choice sweeping nation, threatening public education monopoly
Golf ball-sized hail barrages concertgoers, breaking bones and injuring nearly 100
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×