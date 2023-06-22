A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsLIFE AND LEISURE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Hollywood writers strike hits 50 days without any talks with studios

Actors could be next on the picket line

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 22, 2023 at 12:30pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by KCB1805 from Pixabay)

(Image by KCB1805 from Pixabay)

(FORTUNE) – Fifty days into a strike with no end in sight, about 1,000 Hollywood writers and their supporters marched and rallied in Los Angeles for a new contract with studios that includes payment guarantees and job security.

Speakers at the Writers Guild of America’s WGA Strong March and Rally for a Fair Contract on Wednesday emphasized the broad support for their cause shown by other Hollywood unions — including actors in their own contract negotiations — and labor at large.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“We’re all in it together, we’re all fighting the same fight, for a sustainable job in the face of corporate greed,” Adam Conover, a writer and a member of the guild’s board and its negotiating committee, told a crowd at the end of the march at the La Brea Tar Pits. “We are going to win because they need us. Writers are the ones who stare at a blank page. We are the ones who invent the characters, tell the stories and write the jokes that their audiences love. They’d have nothing without us.”

TRENDING: 'Really bad science': Biden admin admits LGBT lifestyle produces worse mental health, addiction

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Parents reported to police, kids kicked out of school for questioning 'political bias'
Hollywood actor on why some find the Gospel 'offensive'
Church body calls on politicians to 'renounce the sin' of promoting transgender procedures for minors
School choice sweeping nation, threatening public education monopoly
Golf ball-sized hail barrages concertgoers, breaking bones and injuring nearly 100
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×