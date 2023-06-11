'Do your homework first': One GOP presidential candidate hammers another over Trump indictment

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy blasted former Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas after Hutchinson criticized Ramaswamy for promising to pardon former President Donald Trump.

“It is simply wrong for a candidate to use the pardon power of the United States, of the president in order to curry votes and in order to get an applause line.” Hutchinson, a Republican candidate for president, told CNN host Dana Bash on “State of the Union” Sunday minutes after fellow presidential candidate Ramaswamy doubled down on his promise to pardon Trump during a previous segment.

TRENDING: Tyrannical tirades from 'small men'

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“It’s pathetic to watch establishment GOP candidates celebrate with schadenfreude as a corrupt Biden DOJ indicts our main competitor,” Ramaswamy tweeted in response to Asa Hutchinson. “The indictment is silent on the Presidential Records Act, the main statute relevant to the case; silent on the fact that classification rules were codified via *executive order* and not statute; silent on the Clinton Sock Drawer federal court ruling which held the President has ‘sole discretion’ on deciding what records are covered.”

Trump announced Thursday on Truth Social that his attorneys had been told he was being indicted as the result of an investigation into classified documents that were the subject of an Aug. 8 raid on Mar-a-Lago, the Florida estate he owns. Ramaswamy stated that he would pardon Trump in a post on Twitter Thursday evening.

It’s pathetic to watch establishment GOP candidates celebrate with schadenfreude as a corrupt Biden DOJ indicts our main competitor. The indictment is silent on the Presidential Records Act, the main statute relevant to the case; silent on the fact that classification rules were… https://t.co/wMpju5q08Q — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) June 11, 2023

Are you a fan of Vivek Ramaswamy? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (1 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“If you’re a former prosecutor who’s now making a self-interested argument to try to eliminate your own competitor in the GOP primary and curry favor with @CNN, please do your homework first,” Ramaswamy continued.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Hutchinson called on Trump to withdraw from the race following Trump’s indictment by the Department of Justice.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!