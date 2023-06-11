A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.ELECTION 2024
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Do your homework first': One GOP presidential candidate hammers another over Trump indictment

'It's pathetic to watch'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 11, 2023 at 6:35pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

President Donald J. Trump disembarks Air Force One Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Erie International Airport in Erie, Pennsylvania. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

President Donald J. Trump disembarks Air Force One Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Erie International Airport in Erie, Pennsylvania. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

By Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy blasted former Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas after Hutchinson criticized Ramaswamy for promising to pardon former President Donald Trump.

“It is simply wrong for a candidate to use the pardon power of the United States, of the president in order to curry votes and in order to get an applause line.” Hutchinson, a Republican candidate for president, told CNN host Dana Bash on “State of the Union” Sunday minutes after fellow presidential candidate Ramaswamy doubled down on his promise to pardon Trump during a previous segment.

TRENDING: Tyrannical tirades from 'small men'

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“It’s pathetic to watch establishment GOP candidates celebrate with schadenfreude as a corrupt Biden DOJ indicts our main competitor,” Ramaswamy tweeted in response to Asa Hutchinson. “The indictment is silent on the Presidential Records Act, the main statute relevant to the case; silent on the fact that classification rules were codified via *executive order* and not statute; silent on the Clinton Sock Drawer federal court ruling which held the President has ‘sole discretion’ on deciding what records are covered.”

Trump announced Thursday on Truth Social that his attorneys had been told he was being indicted as the result of an investigation into classified documents that were the subject of an Aug. 8 raid on Mar-a-Lago, the Florida estate he owns. Ramaswamy stated that he would pardon Trump in a post on Twitter Thursday evening.

Are you a fan of Vivek Ramaswamy?

“If you’re a former prosecutor who’s now making a self-interested argument to try to eliminate your own competitor in the GOP primary and curry favor with @CNN, please do your homework first,” Ramaswamy continued.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Hutchinson called on Trump to withdraw from the race following Trump’s indictment by the Department of Justice.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Do your homework first': One GOP presidential candidate hammers another over Trump indictment
China operating spy facilities in Cuba since at least 2019, White House says
Trump and DeSantis at war over their COVID responses. Here are their records
George Soros gives his 'more political' son control of $25 billion empire
Not kidding: Amazon sells penis-themed signs marketed 'for kids'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×