PoliticsTHE SWAMP
House GOP begins to see results from subpoenas, proposed contempt resolutions

FBI under microscope

WND News Services
Published June 8, 2023 at 5:48pm
The National Mall is seen at night Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

The National Mall is seen at night Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – House Republicans canceled on Wednesday a closely watched vote to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt after the bureau allowed Oversight Committee members to review a subpoenaed document tied to an investigation of President Joe Biden and his family.

Republicans, in the aftermath, boasted they had bent Wray to their will. "The FBI caved. Members of the Oversight Committee will now be allowed to review the record alleging a bribery scheme by VP Biden," Chairman James Comer (R-KY) tweeted. "This record is still being used in an ongoing investigation. The FBI is ALSO making 2 docs referenced in the record available to me."

It was also the latest flex of the power GOP members gained over Washington officials and Democrats after flipping the House last year. Republicans and their allies are now crowing that their subpoena strategy proves to their supporters they are fulfilling campaign promises, all of which could bolster their party in next year's elections.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
