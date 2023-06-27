What is Hunter Biden NOT involved with?

Hunter Biden is a womanizer, whoremonger, deadbeat dad, illegal-drug user and illegal-gun owner – and those are his better points.

While conducting research on questionable projects for America and the world, Hunter Biden's name just kept popping up.

For example, how is it Hunter Biden helped secure funds for U.S. biolabs in Ukraine? According to emails on Hunter's laptop "he assisted a California defense contractor with killer diseases and bioweapons in Ukraine," running investment funds providing cash for the United States' "military biological program." Hunter's "Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners invested $500,000 in the San Francisco pathogen research company Metabiota and raised millions through firms including Goldman Sachs." Hunter introduced Metabiota to officials at Burisma Holdings, the large Ukrainian gas company that employed Hunter with an exuberant salary. Next the U.S. awarded $23.9 million to Metabiota in 2014 with portions designated for "Ukrainian research projects." Could some of these finances have gone toward Joe and Jill Biden's books or perhaps Hunter's artwork? Hunter's emails show that he brags like his father, stating his company organized funding for Metabiota and helped it "get new customers" including "government agencies." A former CIA officer asked, "Why is Hunter in the middle of all of this?" Apparently, this all involved Barack Obama as well.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

In his ABC News exclusive interview, Hunter admitted that he had no gas or oil experience, so how did Hunter obtain the huge-salary job at Burisma? According to Newsweek, the FBI-protected FD-1023 document suggest that Joe Biden, point man for the Obama administration in Ukraine, was responsible for getting Hunter his job with Burisma. Vice President Biden, using what CNN called quid pro quo against the president of Ukraine, got him to fire the prosecutor, stopping investigations into a Burisma founder for "money laundering, tax evasion and corruption," resulting in all charges being dropped. Investigations concerning this Burisma founder began again in 2018 for "theft of government funds on an especially large scale." This makes you wonder if money goes to Ukraine and then gets filtered back through companies to certain families and their political friends.

TRENDING: Tens of thousands support senator's crackdown on military abortion funding

Then we have Hunter Biden's name appearing with the selling of an American-operated African cobalt mine to a Beijing-backed company called China Molybdenum. This mine is one of the world's largest sources of cobalt, and the sale of the mine to Communist China has the potential "to disrupt America's retooling of its auto industry to make electric vehicles" since cobalt "is one of the most important components … for renewable energy." Apparently, Hunter's Shanghai firm, BHR, brokered the $3.8 billion deal, with House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer questioning, "why Hunter Biden was – yet again – involved in international matters on which he has no experience." Continuing. Congressman Comer stated, "Hunter Biden will continue to place profits over people and country. In this case, he appears to have profited in the short term directly from America's long-term loss." Comer opined, "Hunter Biden's pattern of self-dealing poses national security and ethical risks." While all of this happened right at the end of the Obama/Biden administration, "a White House spokesman said that Joe Biden has no knowledge of his son's involvement with the sale."

Hunter also has moles within the FBI. One named "One-Eye" tipped off Hunter's Chinese business partners that "they were under investigation." This was exposed by an "Israeli energy expert" and "former Israel Defense Force lieutenant colonel with deep intelligence ties in Washington and Beijing." The gentleman's name is Dr. Gal Luft. He was arrested in Cyprus in February to be extradited to the U.S. on charges of trafficking arms to China and Libya. Luft says that these charges are fraudulent and are politically motivated "to stop him from revealing what he knows about the Biden family and FBI corruption."

He further stated, "DOJ is trying to bury me to protect Joe, Jim, and Hunter Biden." Let's see. Who else does this sound like? I am thinking of a former president who has said the exact same things concerning Biden's weaponization of the FBI and DOJ. Dr. Luft further stated, "Shall I name names?" Through his American lawyer, Luft stated he informed the DOJ four years ago that the "Chinese state-controlled energy company CEFC had paid $100,000 a month to President Biden's son Hunter and $65,000 to Joe's brother Jim in exchange for their FBI connections and the use of the Biden name to promote China's Belt and Road Initiative around the world." This would have been during Bill Barr's tenure as attorney general, but apparently Barr did nothing with this report from Luft.

Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative has been termed as Chinese "debt trap diplomacy" where China funds "major infrastructure projects in developing nations with unsustainable loans, then using the debt to gain leverage over those governments." This is not just happening in developing nations, for this extends into Greece, Italy and other European nations, with Hunter Biden right in the middle of this too. It kind of makes you wonder from where the money came for President Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill he signed into law Nov. 15, 2021. It is interesting that China and Japan own the bulk of U.S. debt. It's no wonder Biden let a Chinese spy balloon fly over the country and is allowing a Chinese spy base in Cuba.

The Secret Service also intervened on Hunter's behalf in an illegal gun incident involving a firearm he was not supposed to be able to purchase because of his discharge from the military being due to cocaine abuse.

With all the pornography, whoremongering, drug abuse and apparent shady dealings putting America at risk, it is surprising that Joe would say Hunter is the "smartest guy I know." Maybe the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!