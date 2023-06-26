A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money Politics U.S. WorldTHE POWER TO DESTROY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Most important tax case in 100 years': Supremes to decide tax on income you haven't received yet

Couple got $15,000 bill for small investment from which they never earned a profit

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 26, 2023 at 10:44am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Image by piviso from Pixabay)

(Image by piviso from Pixabay)

By Katelynn Richardson
Daily Caller News Foundation

The Supreme Court announced Monday it would take up a case considering whether Congress can tax income before it is received.

The case, Charles G. Moore et ux. v. United States, stems from a Washington state couple’s 2019 lawsuit against the government for a nearly $15,000 tax bill imposed on their small investment in an overseas company, from which they never earned a profit. It considers whether taxes on unrealized gains are legal under the 16th Amendment, which enables Congress to tax incomes “without apportionment among the several States.”

TRENDING: Fewer Americans see same-sex relations as 'morally acceptable'

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Hank Adler, Burra Executive Professor of Accounting at Chapman University, previously told the DCNF the Moores’ case is “the most important tax case in almost 100 years.”

Kathleen and Charles Moore are asking for a refund on the $14,729 tax bill they received after Congress passed the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which included a one-time tax on shareholders with a 10% stake in foreign companies that earned profits regardless of whether or not those profits were received.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Should Americans be taxed on income they haven't received yet?

The Ninth Circuit upheld the tax, which dissenting judges said made it “the first court in the country to state that an ‘income tax’ doesn’t require that a ‘taxpayer has realized income.’” Dan Greenberg, General Counsel at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, an organization representing the Moores, told the Daily Caller News Foundation the decision opened the doors for “taxation of other assets that have grown in value but not produced income.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Cities rethink bans on 'sexually explicit' shows after ACLU complains
'Most important tax case in 100 years': Supremes to decide tax on income you haven't received yet
Now U.N. wants to demonetize everyone who speaks real truth
Congress tries to bar Biden from invoking a national climate emergency
Children's hospital charges thousands on how to teach gender identity, anal sex
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×