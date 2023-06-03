Indian train disaster death toll rises to 288 as rescuers continue search

(UPI) – The death toll from Friday's train accident in India's Odisha state rose to 288 on Saturday as rescuers looking for survivors used cranes and bulldozers in an attempt to raise mangled rail cars.

An Indian Railways official said the latest death toll was pieced together from reports received as of 2 p.m. Saturday, about 19 hours after a collision involving two passenger trains and a freight train, the Press Trust of India reported.

Nearly 1,000 people were also injured in the accident, one of the worst in the country's history, which occurred at about 7:20 p.m. Friday local time near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore, located about 155 miles south of Kolkata in eastern Odisha state.

