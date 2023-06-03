A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldTRAGIC ACCIDENT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Indian train disaster death toll rises to 288 as rescuers continue search

Nearly 1,000 people injured

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 3, 2023 at 4:14pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
India train disaster (video screenshot)

India train disaster (video screenshot)

(UPI) – The death toll from Friday's train accident in India's Odisha state rose to 288 on Saturday as rescuers looking for survivors used cranes and bulldozers in an attempt to raise mangled rail cars.

An Indian Railways official said the latest death toll was pieced together from reports received as of 2 p.m. Saturday, about 19 hours after a collision involving two passenger trains and a freight train, the Press Trust of India reported.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Nearly 1,000 people were also injured in the accident, one of the worst in the country's history, which occurred at about 7:20 p.m. Friday local time near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore, located about 155 miles south of Kolkata in eastern Odisha state.

TRENDING: Blonde girl on woke calendar makes church's head explode

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Depending on earmarks. Time for change at DoD?
Former congressman: Docs sometimes classified for 'good old-fashioned CYA'
Blue city and its schools sued over race-based welfare programs
Fighting back against the 'censorship apparatus'
13 nations agree to convert over to less-productive 'green' farming methods
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×