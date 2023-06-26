A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Health Money U.S.THE UNFRIENDLY SKIES
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Ingested': Airline worker killed after being sucked into commercial jet engine

'Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 25, 2023 at 10:13pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by dominador from Pixabay)

(Image by dominador from Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- An airport worker died after being "ingested" into a Delta Air Lines jet engine at San Antonio International Airport.

Emergency responders were called to the scene at about 10:25 p.m. Friday night, according to KENS5.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The plane had just arrived from Los Angeles and had only one engine running when the victim was killed, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement.

TRENDING: Putin releases furious video in response to attempted coup

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Ingested': Airline worker killed after being sucked into commercial jet engine
'They distort the Bible': All these faith groups use religion to challenge abortion bans
'I hire for diversity': Pentagon nominees blocked by senator push left-wing initiatives to reshape military
'Elite apostate' explains governments deal in 'power,' not 'truth'
Biden punishing one state for pro-life protections
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×