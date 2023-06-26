'Ingested': Airline worker killed after being sucked into commercial jet engine

(FOX NEWS) -- An airport worker died after being "ingested" into a Delta Air Lines jet engine at San Antonio International Airport.

Emergency responders were called to the scene at about 10:25 p.m. Friday night, according to KENS5.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The plane had just arrived from Los Angeles and had only one engine running when the victim was killed, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement.

TRENDING: Putin releases furious video in response to attempted coup

Read the full story ›