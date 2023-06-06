A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions U.S. WorldTHE UNEXPLAINED
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Intelligence officials say U.S. has retrieved craft of non-human origin

Information 'illegally withheld from Congress'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 5, 2023 at 9:28pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Stefan Keller from Pixabay)

(Image by Stefan Keller from Pixabay)

(THE DEBRIEF) -- A former intelligence official turned whistleblower has given Congress and the Intelligence Community Inspector General extensive classified information about deeply covert programs that he says possess retrieved intact and partially intact craft of non-human origin.

The information, he says, has been illegally withheld from Congress, and he filed a complaint alleging that he suffered illegal retaliation for his confidential disclosures, reported here for the first time.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Other intelligence officials, both active and retired, with knowledge of these programs through their work in various agencies, have independently provided similar, corroborating information, both on and off the record.

TRENDING: Mike Pence launching presidential campaign next week

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Prince Harry blasted for 'wasting court time' as he fails to show up at his own trial
Intelligence officials say U.S. has retrieved craft of non-human origin
Will 'Indiana Jones' triumph? Bad reviews often lead to box-office success, and vice versa!
Top Hollywood name 'cannot wait' until her mom is gone
Business owner abandons 'lawless' Dem-run city, calls out 'horrific' leadership
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×