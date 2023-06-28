'Intolerant and perverted': Popular Christian pundit banned by YouTube

Popular Christian commentator Todd Starnes, who describes his podcast, combining descriptions of Christians fabricated by Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, as being for "gun-toting, Bible-clinging deplorables," says he's been banned from YouTube.

But, he points out, it's perhaps for the best, and he no longer wishes to be part of such an "intolerant and perverted community."

He explained online that he recently shared a video "from Seattle's gay pride parade."

That featured "Naked men on bicycles – exposing themselves in front of children," and he noted that that's "what Seattle considered to be family friendly."

He noted that it took only "minutes" to get accused by YouTube.

That statement, reproduced online by Starnes, claimed, "We have reviewed your content and found severe or repeated violations of our Community Guidelines. Because of this, we have removed your channel from YouTube. We know this is probably very upsetting news, but it's our job to make sure that YouTube is a safe place for all. If we think a channel severely violates our policies, we take id down to protect other users on the platform…"

However, Starnes explained, his "violation" wasn't the Seattle video.

It was for sharing a video from President Trump.

YouTube claimed his statements were "misinformation," Starnes documented.

He said his appeal was rejected without explanation.

One online commenter reacted to Starnes' ban, telling him: "Congratulations. You are now FREE."

The dispute is a continuation of social media's years-long attacks on Trump, and his statements, in which they claim that virtually everything he says is "misinformation." As a strategy, it's a way to keep Americans mostly ignorant of his concerns and opinions.

For example, Trump's charges the 2020 election was stolen were virtually anathema to social media. However, the facts now have been documented that there was undue influence that likely was responsible for Joe Biden's ascension to the Oval Office.

That included Mark Zuckerberg's $400 plus million handouts to local elections officials who often used it to recruit voters from Democrat districts.

Further, there was the FBI's decision to label the Hunter Biden laptop scandals "Russian disinformation" even though the bureau knew it was not. That organization warned social and other media outlets to suppress that accurate information.

A subsequent poll by the Media Research Center documented that had more Americans known of Joe Biden's involvement in Hunter Biden's scandals, he likely would not have been elected.

But Starnes concluded the YouTube censorship is just fine.

"Clearly, they no longer want conservatives to be a part of their community. Or Trump supporters. Or anyone who believes it’s wrong for men to parade around naked in public.

"Or anyone who holds a view that might offend the progressive fascists who run YouTube these days," he said.

"Honestly, maybe it's best I got removed from YouTube. I have no interest in being a part of such an intolerant and perverted community."

Starnes did direct his fans to his postings on a prominent YouTube competitor: Rumble.

