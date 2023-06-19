'Irreversible surveillance state' warning: Colossal data accumulated on Americans

Popular commentator Tucker Carlson recently released an episode on his concerns on social media suggesting Joe Biden and Democrats already are well on their way to making the United States a dictatorship.

It was prompted by a network's chyron calling Biden a "wannabe dictator" and explaining how he'd had his political rival, President Donald Trump, arrested.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Carlson, sarcastically, pointed out the "dictator-level" of data on private citizens Biden is accumulating because that's what "non-dictators" do.

TRENDING: Dem mayor ignores calls from 202 area code, it ends up being Biden

Now a new report is out confirming the deep dive into private information that the government is doing.

The report at BoldTV said a declassified report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence confirmed "the government stockpiles our personal information."

There are commercial data brokers and just a short list of their targets are home addresses, birthdays, phone numbers and more.

"The report shows our commercially available information (CAI) could be harmful depending on the purchaser’s intent," explained BoldTV.

Is the U.S. already an 'irreversible surveillance state'? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (6 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The ODNI conclusions included, "[CAI] has increasingly important risks and implications for U.S. person privacy and civil liberties. CAI can reveal sensitive and intimate information about individuals. Without proper controls, CAI can be misused to cause substantial harm, embarrassment, and inconvenience to U.S. persons."

Explained BoldTV, "On other words, your personal information is publicly available to anyone who wants to purchase the data. Additionally, the report openly admits that the vast troves of info we willingly forfeit makes the federal government more powerful. And that the significant majority of people don’t understand just how much commercial data reveals about their lives."

It cites details like "the geolocation of your vehicle and smartphone and even your internet history."

That’s even available to cops who look to avoid the Fourth Amendment by buying those details.

The report was ordered by U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., to determine "just how much the federal government knows about our personal lives."

The senator has expressed concern about a possible "irreversible surveillance state."

The report noted the U.S. "lacks a comprehensive federal statute protecting consumers from companies collecting and selling commercial data."

Lifesite News earlier reported on Carlson's comments.

"Mocking leftist protests to the contrary, Tucker Carlson laid out the case on Thursday evening for why the Joe Biden presidency represents the final stages of transforming the United States into a full-fledged dictatorship during the latest installment of his new show on Twitter," the report said.

"With sharp satire, Carlson compared Joe Biden, his administration, and the legacy media with dictatorships from around the world. This included the common corruption in arresting the dictator’s principle political rivals, their enriching of their family selling political influence, the thwarting of large protests through murder (Ashli Babbitt) and intimidation (SWAT-type raids and draconian treatment of political dissenters), censorship, comprehensive surveillance and a focus on destroying parental rights over their children."

The report said, "In covering the Biden administration’s indictment of the Republican frontrunner for president on Tuesday evening, Fox News projected two live video feeds of Biden and former President Donald Trump making respective addresses with a banner at the bottom of the screen saying, 'WANNABE DICTATOR SPEAKS AT THE WHITE HOUSE AFTER HAVING HIS POLITICAL RIVAL ARRESTED.'"

Carlson continued, with a note about the Democrats' anger.

"But why were they angry? If the banner on Fox was false, why the hysteria? Calling Joe Biden a 'wannabe dictator,' that stung! So, you’ve got to wonder — if you’re being honest with yourself — is Joe Biden [actually] a wannabe dictator?"

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

He mocked, "Oh, no comment necessary. Of course, Joe Biden’s not a ‘wannabe dictator!’ Just because he’s trying to put the other candidate in prison for the rest of his life, for a crime he himself committed, doesn’t mean he has a totalitarian impulse. C’mon! That’s absurd! It takes a lot more than jailing your political rivals to earn the title, ‘wannabe dictator.'"

Ep. 4 Wannabe Dictator pic.twitter.com/MDcs5g0gxB — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 15, 2023

IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].