IRS issues apology after sending out millions of erroneous bills

Ireland Walker

Daily Caller News Foundation

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) issued an apology after sending billing notices to millions of taxpayers, many labeled with the wrong due date, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The IRS sent approximately five million notices to taxpayers who filed a tax return in 2022 and have an outstanding balance, but some live in counties in several states that are impacted by natural disasters and have additional time to pay, according to the WSJ. The IRS apologized for confusion and will conduct a review.

“The IRS apologizes to taxpayers and tax professionals for any confusion as we continue to review the situation. Taxpayers receiving these letters do not need to call the IRS or their tax professional,” the IRS said, according to the WSJ.

Taxpayers in most parts of California and other states including Georgia and Alabama that were impacted by natural disasters were given extra time to file 2022 tax returns, according to the WSJ. Those who received an extension have until Oct. 16 to file, according to the IRS website.

Tom Lasser, a retired Army officer in California, was sent a notice informing him that he owed $5,122 by June 26, according to the WSJ. He told the outlet “it didn’t make any sense.”

Taxpayers who don’t pay by the written due date risk the IRS conducting collection measures including a tax lien, the WSJ reported.

Some of the due dates on the notices are accurate, according to the WSJ. One tax professional suggested those with inaccurate due dates hold off on paying, while another suggested sending the letter back to the IRS.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

