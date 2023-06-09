A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Japan begins secretly releasing irradiated water from Fukushima disaster into ocean

Underwater tunnel has been built to the sea

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 9, 2023 at 5:56pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – Tokyo Electric Power Company (better known as TEPCO) started releasing irradiated seawater from Monday afternoon into an underwater tunnel that has been built to release Fukushima nuclear contaminated water into the sea, Japan's public broadcaster NHK said on Tuesday.

According to TEPCO, the tunnel will be filled with some 6,000 tons of seawater by around noon on Tuesday.

The process, according to China Daily, was carried out "secretly" on Monday because Japan's unilateral decision of dumping more than 1.3 million metric tons of treated but still radioactive water into the ocean provoked consistent protests from neighboring countries, such as China, Pacific Island communities and civil society groups in the most affected prefectures such as Fukushima, Iwate and Miyagi.

